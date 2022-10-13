parade
Buy Now

Gettysburg Cub Pack 79 from St. James Lutheran Church is shown participating in the 2019 Halloween parade. (Times File Photo)

Volunteers are needed for the Gettysburg Halloween Parade planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Anyone interested in volunteering may contact organizers through the Gettysburg Halloween Facebook page, said Heather Laughman, chair of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg, which is cosponsoring the event with the Gettysburg Trading Post.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.