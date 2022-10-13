Volunteers are needed for the Gettysburg Halloween Parade planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Anyone interested in volunteering may contact organizers through the Gettysburg Halloween Facebook page, said Heather Laughman, chair of Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg, which is cosponsoring the event with the Gettysburg Trading Post.
Information about the parade is continually updated on the Facebook page, Laughman said.
Registration of parade units has ended, she said.
Some 80 units have registered, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
“We’re seeing a lot of new groups,” Laughman said.
The parade steps off at 7:15 p.m., following a dance party at 5:30 p.m. and costume contest, both in Lincoln Square, with free photo booths “where you can take a creepy photo with your family and friends,” according to the Facebook page.
Information about registration for the costume contest and food trucks and how to become a sponsor of the parade is also on the Facebook page.
Also new this year is free shuttle service from parking areas to the parade route. Parking areas include the HACC-Gettysburg Campus, and Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center. The borough has made the Race Horse Alley parking garage free for the event. Parade viewers can also park at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park and walk.
In the event of bad weather, the parade and associated events will be postponed until Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.