The Littlestown Area School Board, in a split 6-3 vote, approved the proposed 2022-2023 school budget during its regular board meeting last week.
Voting in favor of approving the proposed budget were board members Bob Hahn, Brian Lawyer, Jennifer McClay, Dolores Nester, Carl Thompson and Yancy Unger. Voting against approving the budget were Nikki Kenny, Shari Kruger, and Jeanne Ewen.
A motion made by Kenny to table the budget failed prior to the approval vote. Kenny asked to table the budget vote and send it back to the administration to remove the 1 percent tax increase. Kenny said she had only just received a final copy of the proposed budget prior to the meeting. Voting with Kenny to table the budget vote were Ewen and Kruger.
The approved proposed budget includes a 1 percent tax increase which will generate an additional $174,362 in revenue for the district. Property owners within the district with property assessed at $200,000 will pay an additional $2.16 per month or an additional $25.92 in school taxes for the upcoming school year. If the proposed budget is approved, the millage rate for the district will increase to 13.0458 mills. A final vote on the budget will take place at the board’s June 20 regular meeting.
When questioned on the upcoming budget for the next school year, Superintendent Chris Bigger laid out the full process of budget planning.
“The budget planning starts in the fall with the finance committee and evolves all year long. The board of education is fully informed of the finances of the Littlestown Area School District,” said Bigger.
This included reductions of $360,000 in staffing and programs, in addition to mandatory contract obligations, charter/cyber costs, health care costs, special education, PSERs and overall trends in major budget expenses, all those add up to 80% of the district budget, he said.
The board received the annual financial statement in December from the auditors, said Bigger.
“The full board received the proposed budget detail, the 2028 PDE form at the May work session meeting and per a request from a board member, the full board received the department descriptions on Monday,” said Bigger.
Public comment
A total of 11 Littlestown residents, including board member Carl Thompson, stepped up to the microphone to speak to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting. Due to the number of speakers, Nester limited the time to speak to four minutes.
Thompson spoke to the board and those in attendance in favor of a tax increase in his words “not as a board member.”
Thompson said he was speaking as a taxpayer in favor of a tax increase.
“I am speaking in support of a tax increase of between one to three percent. If the school district does not do well, neither will our property values,” said Thompson.
Thompson said if good schools are not maintained, this could cause property values to depreciate on all homes.
“Without increasing or stable property values, it will be difficult to keep salaries competitive let alone attract award-winning, top-notch teachers and administrators,” said Thompson.
Janelle Ressler, a parent of three children within the district, spoke to the board regarding her campaign to involve parental consent for certain books within the school library.
“Many of the 35 books that I submitted until this point for review were part of the “Top 10 Most Challenged Books.” These books are on the list due to their pervasively vulgar content, i.e., sexually explicit depictions, child sexual abuse, graphic rape just to name a few. These Top 10 books do not promote educational suitability, and in a time where the district is pinching pennies and raising taxes, it should not be wasting taxpayer’s money purchasing this pervasively vulgar filth and again paying a supposed “ghost committee” to review the books. Children should never have to bear the weight of adult topics,” said Ressler.
Ressler also requested updates and legal fulfillment of her Right To Know requests she has filed with the school district.
“I sent a right to know request on March 28th. I received back an extension request of 30 days. This is the middle of May and the time for that extension in response to my original Right to Know is overdue. When am I going to receive some sort of answer from the district?” asked Ressler.
In a written statement regarding Ressler’s right to know requests, Bigger said Ressler has received correspondence on all RTK requests.
Kristi Sentz also spoke out regarding the books that contain sensitive topics.
“We are not asking to have books banned, we are simply asking for regulation of age-appropriate material. Tell me why parents are sent permission slips prior to the puberty discussion or when a movie is shown with sensitive material, but we are allowing books with extreme sexual content to be freely available in our libraries without a permission slip,” said Sentz.
Support staff
The board in an 8-1 vote approved a 2.75% increase in support staff salaries and a one-time payment of $100 per year of service for year-round employees and $70 per year service for school year employees with a maximum of $1,500, effective July 1. The raise and one-time payment adds $83,413 in expense to the 2022-2023 district budget. Board member Kenny voting against the raise.
Driver education eliminated
The board voted unanimously to eliminate the “in the car” drivers’ education, opting to maintain the drivers education online classroom instruction to meet graduation requirements until the Graduation Policy is updated in the spring of 2023.
Eliminating the program will save the district approximately $21,000. The online driver’s education program will continue for at least one more school.
