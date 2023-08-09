Trash collection bills are on track to rise from $47 to $69 per quarter in New Oxford after only one company submitted a bid to haul refuse in the borough.
Without dissent Monday, council members accepted a bid of $258 annually per customer from current provider Neiderer Sanitation of New Oxford, which is to maintain the same package of services now in place.
Members also agreed to add $4.50 per quarter to cover the borough’s costs for mailing and other administrative functions, resulting in the $69 figure. The rate will not be officially set until a vote scheduled for the council’s next meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the borough building, 124 N. Peters St.
The council also considered rates of $68 and $70 per quarter.
Borough Secretary/Treasurer Tania Kepner advised against the lower figure in light of potential postal rate increases.
As for the higher rate, council member Linda Kane said every dollar counts for “a lot of elderly” residents.
Member Amanda Sipe said the $69 figure covers costs while “keeping it reasonable.”
The contract runs for three years with an option to renew for a fourth, which is the same term as the current contract, which will expire Dec. 31 after a four-year run.
Under the contract, Neiderer is to continue to provide pickup of five bags and one large household item per week, plus Christmas tree collection, and semi-annual collection of electronic items.
Curbside recycling is not mandatory in New Oxford and is not included in the contract.
• Council President Dorothy Robinson said she will confer with local organizations in hope they will spearhead fundraising for repairs to the dilapidated former firehouse on West High Street. She and council member Matthew Johnston said they would visit the site to assess needs. Johnston said needed repairs could exceed $30,000.
• Action is needed soon if the borough is to apply for potential grants to repair borough streets, said Sipe. Members agreed to ask the borough’s engineering firm to report at the next meeting on possible grants and which streets should be included. “If we don’t try, there’s no way we’ll get any money,” Sipe said.
• The council approved PWI Inc.’s request to pave, at the company’s expense, an area between Rebert and Lumber streets to accommodate forklifts. The action followed receipt of drawings and proof of insurance. John Parichuk Paving of Abbottstown is to do the work.
• The council appointed Scott Racey to the board of the New Oxford Municipal Authority. He is to fill the remainder of a five-year term as the result of board member John Deatrick’s death.
• Garrett Rohrbaugh, representing Kampstra Wealth Management of Gettysburg, recommended changes in portions of the borough’s retirement plan for non-uniformed employees, which the firm has long handled. Updates are needed to reflect technological changes that could give employees better access to information, he said. Council members agreed to advertise a request for proposals for the various professional services involved, with action expected at the Sept. 5 meeting.
