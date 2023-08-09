Trash collection bills are on track to rise from $47 to $69 per quarter in New Oxford after only one company submitted a bid to haul refuse in the borough.

Without dissent Monday, council members accepted a bid of $258 annually per customer from current provider Neiderer Sanitation of New Oxford, which is to maintain the same package of services now in place.

 

