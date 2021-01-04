SUPPORT — Bill Wills, left, and Derek Riley grilled 300 burgers during the Burger Benefit at Gettysburg Eddie’s on Saturday. People were able to stop in the parking lot and get a burger for making a donation.
SUPPORT — Bill Wills, left, and Derek Riley grilled 300 burgers during the Burger Benefit at Gettysburg Eddie’s on Saturday. People were able to stop in the parking lot and get a burger for making a donation.
The first weekend in January is not a typical time to ignite a grill, but on Saturday Gettysburg Eddie’s owner Bill Wills wanted to recognize those who got his business through the hard year of 2020.
Wills grilled 300 hamburgers for take-out service in the parking lot of his Steinwehr Avenue restaurant and distributed them for free. He only asked that patrons who were able donate to a fund that supports Gettysburg Eddie’s staff members whose hours and tips were greatly reduced in 2020 because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.