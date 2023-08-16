A new parking program in Gettysburg may be tweaked to clarify that buses, not recreational vehicles, are the focus.
Last month, the borough council approved a 90-day pilot program, under which some less-used on-street parking spaces were set aside for use by oversized vehicles.
Discussion centered on a rise in the number of buses stopping in traffic to let off passengers at downtown restaurants, which is legal but has prompted safety concerns among officials. The increase followed the closing of Pickett’s Buffet on Steinwehr Avenue, where bus parking was available. The American Battlefield Trust acquired the site.
During a council business meeting Monday, borough Parking Manager Becka Fissel said the spaces have been very helpful in dealing with recreational vehicles. With many campgrounds in the area, RV owners or drivers hauling trailers often seek to park downtown, she said.
Council member Chad-Alan Carr said he understood the point to have been bus traffic. Dealing with RVs is a “very different” matter, and not one Carr recalled being discussed last month, he said.
Council President Wesley Heyser and member Matt Moon agreed.
Fissel said she had shown the council a proposed sign identifying the spaces as being for “oversized vehicles” rather than buses and setting a minimum of 20 feet in length.
Council decided to discuss potentially refining the program during its next workshop meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the borough hall at 59 E. High St., with action possible during its regular meeting Sept. 11.
Heyser warned that changes could cause expenses for signs and advertising a revised resolution prior to passage.
Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny cautioned that state vehicle law defines a bus as a “motor vehicle designed to transport 16 or more passengers, including the driver,” which could include large vans.
The oversized vehicle spaces generated $108.75 in meter revenue from July 26 to Aug. 12, Fissel said. Each bus slot is composed of three regular spaces. Each space costs $3 per hour with a three-hour maximum stay.
Parked buses
Also Monday, residents rose from the audience to express concerns about parked buses idling in front of their dwellings.
Judi McGee of Baltimore Street said an idling bus “belches soot and smoke” that are damaging to her property. Requiring residents to maintain historic buildings while allowing buses to idle in front of them makes no sense, she said.
Unsupervised children from the buses cause problems including relieving themselves on her property, McGee claimed.
“I get no benefit from the buses,” she said, and the borough needs to decide whether it is for residents or “a commercial community that caters to big buses.”
Idling buses seem “almost like they’re in the same room with us,” said York Street resident Sharron Michaels. Bus patrons leave trash behind and have allegedly stolen things from her porch, she claimed.
Pollution from buses is harmful, especially to young and elderly residents, and requires owners to repaint their properties frequently, Michaels said.
If the downtown is to remain a “vibrant” mix of residential and commercial properties, “the quality of life for residents really needs to be considered,” she said.
The countywide tourism agency, Destination Gettysburg, works to bring bus tours here and could distribute a code of expected conduct to bus operators, McGee said.
Kari Greenwalt of Baltimore Street said dedicating parking spaces to buses in front of buildings containing apartments “adds one more level of frustration” for “people who are already struggling various ways financially.” In addition to noise and other concerns, she described having to park far away before unloading laundry or groceries.
Downtown residents, many of them employed in the hospitality sector that serves bus passengers and other visitors, generally cannot afford to simply move elsewhere, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.