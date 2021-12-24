GIFTS — Adams County Technical Institute and Skills USA student Maribel Nieto stands with Adams County Homeless Shelter Coordinator Sharon Groft and ACTI Chef Jeremy Schaffner by a cart of presents to be delivered to homeless children, ages 8 months to 17 years, Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Now on the resume of some Adams County Technical Institute students — Santa’s Little Helpers.
For the last month, Skills USA members at ACTI temporarily converted a portion of the building into Santa’s Workshop, purchasing, packaging and wrapping presents for 29 children, ages 8 months to 17 years old, to be distributed at the South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) Homeless Shelter.
