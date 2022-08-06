Gettysburg officials sent Waste Management a formal allegation that the company is in breach of contract, to which company representatives plan to respond Monday during a borough council meeting.

“Five months of confusion, misinformation, and significant service delivery failures” allegedly occurred after the borough awarded a three-year contract to Waste Management in February, according to the “notice of contract breach” the borough sent to the company July 28.

 

