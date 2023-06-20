Marking 50 years in business this month, Tommy’s Pizza, 105 Steinwehr Ave., is the same mom and pop shop many people have known and loved throughout the decades.
Some of the original pans and equipment used by founder Thomas Kranias in 1973 are still in use today to create the familiar family-style pizza.
The pizza made today tastes the same as the first slice made by the now-co-owners Wade and Drew Leedy’s grandfather 50 years ago.
“We strive to keep it the way our grandfather would have wanted it, the way he started and made it,” Drew said.
Founded in June 1973, their grandfather, Thomas Kranias, known as Tommy, immigrated to the United States from Greece, following his uncle Ernest Kranias, who owned and operated Ernie’s Texas Lunch along Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg.
After coming to the U.S., he worked at Ernest’s hot dog shop for 19 years, where he made many friends with and later married Nancy Heller of Biglerville.
“Our grandfather didn’t speak English when he came over here,” Wade said.
Wanted to branch out, Tommy’s Pizza came to life at the former railroad station on North Washington Street in 1973.
In 1987, Tommy and Nancy purchased the current location along Steinwehr Avenue and sold the railroad station property to Gettysburg College.
The couple’s daughter, Cathy, and her husband, Bill, took over the shop in 1995 before Wade and Drew stepped in as the third generation to make the locally-famous pizza, and subs, in January 2017.
“We pride ourselves on doing things the way our grandfather did,” Drew said. “We haven’t changed anything.”
The brothers said they have been at Tommy’s Pizza for 25 to 30 years, working part-time in high school.
In addition to devouring their pan pizza, customers also enjoy subs, gyros, stromboli, salads, and wings.
Their Greek cheese pizza without sauce is topped with feta cheese, chopped spinach and tomato and sprinkled with garlic, oregano, and olive oil.
Going through the pandemic was one of the biggest challenges for the business, which is still facing some “residual effects,” Drew said.
“We didn’t know what the future was going to be,” Wade said. “Rules were changing overnight.”
The community went “above and beyond” to show their support, and the business’s drive-thru window “saved us a lot,” said Drew.
In honor of the 50th anniversary, Tommy’s Pizza has been selling T-shirts for $24 each. They also rolled out a scratch-off giveaway this past spring, in which two people won free pizza for a year.
The business has a staff member, Gary Lockman, who was employed for the brothers’ grandparents, and many other familiar faces who have spent decades at Tommy’s Pizza. The Leedy brothers expressed how grateful they are for their dedicated staff, noting how community members look forward to seeing them every visit.
Tommy’s Pizza is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Tuesday. The pizza shop has dine-in, drive-thru, takeout, and delivery options.
In July 2019, the brothers continued making a mark in Gettysburg, opening Fourscore Beer Co., a brewery and restaurant located at 603 S. Washington St.
“We obviously have been blessed,” Wade said. “The community has supported us, and we have in turn supported them.”
