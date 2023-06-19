A new sub sandwich shop opened its first-ever East Coast location in Fairfield on Thursday.
With a line of customers to the front door, Goodcents opened at 4910 Fairfield Road, inside the Sunoco gas station.
Erin Evans, who works at the senior living community Comfort Cares in Fairfield, was the first customer in line after learning of the grand opening that morning.
Evans worked the overnight shift but came in to get food for her coworkers Thursday. She said she ordered a chicken, bacon, and ranch sub for herself, which she couldn’t wait to try.
“They said they deliver. This will be the first place that delivers to my work,” Evans said.
Goodcents, which has online ordering and delivery through DoorDash, offers subs, pasta dishes, salmon, and pot roast, according to Rebecca Murray, vice president of marketing.
The food is made-to-order, but they also have pre-made selections for those on the go, Murray said.
For the first month, until July 15, this location will offer a buy one, get one free deal on 16-inch cold subs, Murray said.
Murray said Goodcents also offers catering trays and boxed lunches.
“We are always interested in growing into new locations. As we grow, we look for like-minded franchisees that share our values of putting our guests and the quality of food we serve first,” Murray said.
Surrounded by family, Hitesh, Hetalben, and Ketankumar Patel and Manan Shah co-own the Sunoco gas stations in Fairfield and along Deatrick Drive in Gettysburg and were excited to see Goodcents officially open on Thursday.
“Since we are open for Sunoco, all our customers have been asking for the food and when we are bringing the food in,” Hitesh said. “It’s good for us as well as the customers around here looking for lunch and dinner options.”
Goodcents’ hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, while Sunoco will continue from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Hitesh said.
A second location at 12 Deatrick Drive, Gettysburg, will open later.
“What sets Goodcents apart is that for 34 years, we’ve been baking our own fresh bread twice a day. We pride ourselves on freshly sliced meats and cheeses, along with yummy cookies, convenient to-go meals, and affordable catering. Put simply, we deliver, we cater, and we care about the communities we serve. And our bread is truly next level,” Murray said.
Goodcents Founder Joe Bisogno noted the company is excited to grow the brand in Pennsylvania, which is the ninth state with a shop.
“We can’t wait to introduce Goodcents’ quality food to Pennsylvanians. We are confident they will quickly become Goodcents fans after they smell our bread baking and see the generous helpings of our hand-sliced meats and cheeses,” Bisogno said in a release.
An area representative agreement including a group of family members operating as Shree Harikrishna LLC will bring 10 Goodcents’ locations to southeast Pennsylvania, including Adams, Dauphin, Delaware, and Lehigh counties within the next five years, according to the release.
