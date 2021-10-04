York Springs Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #211 recently celebrated its 175th Anniversary. The Lodge was established in 1846 and is presently the only active Lodge remaining in Adams County.
To honor the occasion, the York Springs Lodge members were joined at a celebratory dinner by Dauphin and York county Lodges, plus officers of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. Also attending the occasion were representatives of the York Springs Lions Club and the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society of York Springs.
