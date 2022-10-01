A Littlestown teen remembers the anonymous person who stepped up to donate part of their liver to him as a “hero.”
“Thank you very, very much,” said 17-year-old Djino Mukala Parker. “I owe them big time. They are my hero.”
Djino, a junior at Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS), received a liver transplant on June 27 in an eight-hour long surgery at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to his mother, Erica Finkelstein-Parker.
In the fall of 2020, Djino was wearing a shirt with stripes, and Finkelstein-Parker noticed the stripes were pointing in an upward direction. His abdomen was swollen.
After numerous visits with doctors and specialists, Djino, 15 at the time, was diagnosed with liver cancer and cirrhosis in January 2021.
The cancer was “treated well” at Hillman Cancer Treatment Center in Pittsburgh and the UPMC hospitals and Frank Sarris Liver Disease Clinic, according to Finkelstein-Parker.
Djino was on the living donor registry at UPMC, Finkelstein-Parker said.
A donor came forward but was not a match, and an anonymous donor was located through a UPMC database, according to Finkelstein-Parker.
“We have no idea who it was,” Finkelstein-Parker said. “We got very fortunate in this situation. It all came together. He was in dire need of the transplant at the point he received it.”
While Djino said he was excited about finding the match for the transplant, he also was “a little nervous” about getting the surgery.
Djino called the surgeons “lifesavers” and thanked them for saving his life.
He was in the hospital for five days after the surgery, according to Finkelstein-Parker.
Since the surgery, Djino has been doing well, feeling better, and going to physical therapy twice a week since he went home.
“I’m not in pain anymore, except for some stretches during physical therapy,” Djino said, noting that he is “more comfortable.”
The family goes to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for Djino’s bloodwork, which is sent to his doctors in Pittsburgh.
“His cancer marks show no active cancer,” Finkelstein-Parker said.
One of the side effects Djino had faced from liver cancer and the liver not functioning properly – his spleen was more than twice the normal size because of the portal hypertension, according to Finkelstein-Parker.
Finkelstein-Parker said Djino’s spleen was removed.
Djino also had faced bleeding issues, she said.
“His bleeding time is normal,” Finkelstein-Parker added. “It is not a concern anymore. That is a huge thing off our plate.”
Djino is currently being homeschooled and hopes to return to GAHS next semester, he said.
“I am looking forward to going back very much,” Djino said.
He is also excited to play sports again like soccer and tennis.
In the future, he hopes to become a chef because he loves to cook.
Finkelstein-Parker and her husband, Brian, adopted Djino and his sister, Benedicte, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It took years to bring their adoptive children home after the couple battled DRC officials over the correct paperwork the children needed to be released. They began the adoption process in 2011 and did not get to meet their children until 2015.
The couple chose to adopt children from the DRC after watching the documentary “Children of Congo: From War to Witches” and learning of the five million orphans living in terrible conditions, according to Finkelstein-Parker.
Finkelstein-Parker said she hopes Djino’s story inspires others to become organ donors.
