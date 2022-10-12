Tax hikes are so rare in Latimore Township none of the seated supervisors recalls the last time property levies were raised.
The three-person board hopes to continue that trend as it begins deliberations on the municipality’s estimated $800,000 spending plan.
A budget workshop, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:45 p.m., is open to the public. The workshop will take place prior to the board’s regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting.
“I’ve lived here 40 years. It’s been a long time since anyone talked about raising taxes,” board Vice Chair Woody Myers said Monday during the supervisors’ monthly business meeting.
Similarly, newly-appointed Supervisor Steve Gotwols is unaware of any tax hike since he moved to the municipality a quarter century ago. Likewise, veteran supervisor Dan Worley, the board’s chairman and 23-year member, has never been part of any tax increase during his four terms of service.
“We’re in the process of working on it now with our treasurer,” said Worley. “We take it very seriously and always try to work within our means. The public expects us to be responsible with their tax dollars and to invest responsibly.”
Once again, road work is likely to be a priority. Latimore receives up to $170,000 each year in state-allocated liquid fuels funding, which it utilizes to maintain and upgrade township-owned roads.
“Most of our roads are in good shape,” said Worley, noting the township has been “creative” using American Rescue Plan, liquid fuels and reserve account funding.
As part of the budget, the township is contemplating replacement of a bridge located at Latimore Valley and Ridge roads. According to officials, beams were replaced 20 years ago, but the structure is deteriorating.
Worley acknowledged the endeavor is likely a “two or three-year process, but it is never too late to start planning.” He was told by a state bridge expert the project is expected to “cost the township nothing or no more than five percent.”
Pond Mill Bridge
Restoration of the historic Pond Mill Bridge is nearing completion, although the final product is not expected to mirror the original plan envisioned by local leaders.
Supervisors objected to the placement of a curb along the interior of the one-way structure on the Latimore Valley Road, which was expected to reduce the passageway by at least a foot, down to 12 feet. There was no such feature on the original 200-year-old bridge, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
After a recent meeting with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the state advised Latimore supervisors the curbing will be reduced from eight inches to six. The reduction was viewed as a compromise by the state, but not by Latimore leaders.
“We did not agree to the curbing,” said Gotwols.
Worley requested a letter from PennDOT, specifically detailing that the curbing was a state decision, and not the township’s request. The letter was provided, per officials.
“We wanted to make sure if residents voice concern, we can show them we were overruled,” said Worley.
The bridge has been closed to traffic since the spring. Detours are posted, notifying motorists of the bridge closure and traffic rerouting.
The triple-arched rubble stone structure is one of the two oldest bridges in Adams County, dating back to the 1800s.
No formal announcement has been made by the state about the bridge’s reopening. Overall, the project is budgeted at $987,683 and is being done by J.D. Eckman of Atglen from Chester County.
Waste Service
In response to public comment offered at Monday’s meeting, supervisors said while service has been improving with refuse hauler Waste Management, efforts continue to address lingering issues.
Mountain Road resident Ed Prosser voiced concern that it takes two weeks for Waste Management to cash a check.
“It’s nothing ground breaking, but it doesn’t speak well of their company,” he said.
As part of a multi-municipal waste collection pact, Latimore partnered with neighboring Huntington Township and the Borough of York Springs in approving a three-year deal with Waste Management in March. The arrangement includes an option for a fourth year.
Missed pickups commenced immediately.
“We’ve been fighting a losing battle with Waste Management since day one,” said Gotwols, who admitted “it has gotten better in the last month or so.”
After missed pickups were not addressed in a timely manner, supervisors consulted their legal counsel. Subsequently, a letter was mailed to township residents, outlining the township’s steps in addressing the issues.
“We got a good price for our residents, but Waste Management didn’t live up to their contract right away,” said Worley. “They told us, we know we dropped the ball, and ever since then, things have been better.”
Overall, the cost for waste service jumped about $108 annually, or about $27 a quarter. The pact included electronic recycling days in Huntington and Latimore townships, which were held in May and September, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.