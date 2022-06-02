The 6th Annual Gettysburg Pride Fest is Friday through Sunday, June 3-5, with over 50 different local businesses participating in the family-friendly weekend. Most activities are free, and the full schedule is available at www.GettysburgPride.org.
“We will achieve our goals through organizing community events which will include education, advocacy, awareness, and networking events”, says Chad-Alan Carr, Gettysburg Pride Inc. co-founder/president.
In the summer of 2017, when a few friends were sitting around wondering why Gettysburg didn’t have a Gay Pride Event yet like much of the country did, they decided to organize a bar crawl, in less than two weeks, Carr said. They thought maybe a dozen people would show up. Over 80 people filled the bar at Gettysburg Hotel’s One Lincoln. Pride flags, glow in the dark necklaces, and lots of smiles with friends old and new filled bars and walked around historic Lincoln Square with pride, he said.
In 2018, even more people showed up as Gettysburg Pride grew to a full weekend of events, including education/outreach and free rapid HIV testing and counseling, shopping discounts, NYC-style piano bar cabaret and more. Many businesses in town sponsored Gettysburg Pride and covered downtown in pride rainbow flags, he said.
In 2019, not only did Gettysburg Pride do all of the above, but also added the first-ever Pride March on Lincoln Square, and stopped counting at 400, he said.
“That is not bad at all for a small town with a population of less than 8,000 residents and for only the third year of Gettysburg Pride,” said Carr. “Then when HBO came and filmed here the following month for their pilot episode of their now award-winning series ‘We’re Here,’ we thought this is getting huge.”
Unfortunately, 2020 forced Gettysburg Pride Fest to go virtual, but there was a full day of online performances and educational presentations about health, religion, counseling, equal rights, and the history of the LGBTQ+ movement. The online event also included a chat session with cast and crew members of HBO’s “We’re Here.”
Last year in 2021, in an effort to be safer during the pandemic, Gettysburg Pride Fest was almost completely outdoors. Gettysburg Pride Fest added vendors for the first time, as well as an outdoor stage at the square. Around 700 people visited Gettysburg’s restaurants, shops, and hotels that day, and Mayor Ted Streeter proclaimed June to be Gettysburg Pride Month, he said.
This year’s Gettysburg Pride Fest is Friday through Sunday, June 3-5, and will feature unique specials among the downtown shops, a social media contest to win theater tickets and pride swag, 45 vendors around Lincoln Square, live entertainment on Carlisle Street which will be blocked off all day June 4, educational presentations, health and counseling resources, and much more, Carr said. The full schedule and vendor list is available on the website www.GettysburgPride.org.
“We are also excited to help raise funds this year to bring back the New Year’s Eve fireworks’ celebration to downtown Gettysburg,” said Carr.
Gettysburg Pride Inc. is honored to have Gettysburg Borough Mayor Rita Frealing as the honorary grand marshal for Gettysburg Pride Fest 2022, said Carr.
“As the first female and first African American elected as mayor in Gettysburg, we feel history is in the making again in Gettysburg and together we can continue to grow more inclusive, diverse, and loving,” said Carr.
With premiere level sponsors, WellSpan Health, GraphCom, and Field & FLoor FX, Gettysburg Pride Inc. encourages all local businesses and residents to get involved and show everyone where they can go to be loved and accepted for who they are, said Carr. While Gettysburg Pride Fest is always the weekend after Memorial Day Monday, June is also National Pride Month every year so people should feel free to fly their rainbows, Carr said.
“Gettysburg Pride hopes to see everyone smiling this weekend in the grandest small town in America with the biggest heart, where all are welcome, and all are created equal,” said Carr.
Gettysburg Pride Inc. is an official nonprofit 501c3 organization registered with the IRS, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and their Bureau of Charitable Organizations, as well as Guide Star.
“Health, happiness, and all things of love, inclusion, diversity, and peace is our cause,” Carr said.
