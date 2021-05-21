A bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on the Route 234 (Heidlersburg Road) bridge between Rupp and School House roads, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.

A 50-day detour will be in place for vehicles using Routes 34, 394 and 15. A bicycle detour also will be in place using School House, Frazer, Company Farm and Rupp roads.

