Gettysburg’s proposed 2023 borough budget is now available for public inspection.
A hard copy of the proposed budget is available in the borough hall lobby, 59 E. High St. A link to the document is on the borough’s homepage at www.gettysburpa.gov.
Also posted is a list of “highlights,” which include no tax increase, two additional police officers, a rezoning project, and several proposed grant-supported projects such as a proposed public welcome center on Baltimore Street and improvements on Racehorse Alley.
A vote on whether to adopt the proposed budget is expected during the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the borough hall.
Other preparations for that meeting and beyond were the focus of Monday’s council workshop meeting.
Council members appeared to reach a consensus to direct the staff to move forward with preparations for several proposed actions, including:
• Continuing discussion in January of an ordinance change that would permit and regulate venues for events such as weddings in various zoning districts. Scott English, owner of the Gettysburg Academy, a historic building at 66-68 W. High St., initiated the request months ago. Residential neighbors have raised concerns about parking, noise, traffic, and portable restrooms. Members expressed regret that the process has continued for so long, but cited submission of repeated revisions of the proposal and the challenge of balancing interests of the owner and neighbors while creating a measure suitable for all zoning districts. “We’ve beat this horse till it’s hamburger and we still don’t have any meat to eat,” member John Lawver said.
• Delaying consideration of rules for portable toilets. Borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said review of proposed changes to the sidewalk, subdivision and land development, and sign ordinances are a higher priority. The proposed 2023 budget includes $61,000 to hire a firm to update the zoning ordinance for the first time since 2008.
• Clarifying ordinance language to ban placement of household or business trash in public receptacles or residential receptacles other than one’s own. Members said trash pickup service must be in place for all residential rental units.
• Replacing tourist-commercial zoning now in place for some areas that are actually residential, including part of Colt Park, in part to preclude further growth in vacation rentals that reduce available regular residential housing.
• Setting rules for processing complaints about borough employees. The matter, including when to notify council members of complaints, is expected to be voted on during the Dec. 12 meeting.
• Submission of various grant applications connected to potential repairs to deteriorating walls lining Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber, as it courses through the borough. Some grants would provide required local matching funds for federal dollars. If such grants are not received, the borough could be on the hook for up to $2 million required to match federal dollars for the project, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said. The walls are a “time bomb,” council Vice President Matt Moon said. When they inevitably fail, it would be better to have federal dollars to pay for half the repairs than for none, member Patti Lawson said.
• Making parking free every June 19 to mark the Juneteenth holiday.
