For two centuries, the saints of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in New Oxford have gathered week by week at 20 South Peters Street.
As the congregation prepares to celebrate its 200th anniversary, the final resting places of some early members remains a mystery.
On a recent hot August evening, members of the historic parish shared vignettes from the congregation’s history.
Parishioners Nancy and Jim Lafferty, Doug Ruhlman, Deb Stock, and Bob Wilson each play a role in preserving the congregation’s history and planning for the September anniversary celebration.
Nancy and Jim Lafferty are noted for exhibiting lavish hospitality to newcomers. Ruhlman is active with the New Oxford Area Historical Society, which will hold a special community seminar on local history on the eve of St. Paul’s celebration.
Stock, St. Paul’s choir director, heads the anniversary planning committee. And while Wilson is a newcomer to St. Paul’s, the retired history professor has already been designated the parish’s unofficial historian.
Historic Legacy
Together with St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s shares the distinction of being the oldest congregation in the borough, which lies midway between Gettysburg and York.
In 1822, a “union congregation” representing both the Lutheran and Reformed traditions was organized in “Oxford Town,” which was renamed New Oxford the same year.
Church records from the 1830s show the young congregation joined many churches in struggling over which language, German or English, would be used at worship. A compromise was reached that services would alternate between the two languages.
By the early 1860s, the joint ministry ended, and the Lutherans formed a separate congregation, St. John’s.
Gravesite Mystery
When St. Paul’s membership outgrew its second church building in the early 20th century, a decision was made to build the current imposing stone edifice.
Believing the footprint of the new building would require land occupied by St. Paul’s cemetery, the congregation voted to decommission the burial ground.
The motion adopted by St. Paul’s “consistory” or council on May 3, 1912, stipulated “a plan and full record of the graveyard be made and all the tombstones be removed for safe keeping.”
Thus it is that 160 well-preserved grave markers have occupied a portion of St. Paul’s undercroft for the past 110 years.
An attorney consulted at the time, C.S. Duncan, advised that the parish needed to publicize its “intention to remove bodies in two town papers,” after which they would be free to “take out the dead . . . and provide a place for reinternment of bodies.”
What no one has been able to discover is whether such a removal and reinternment ever occurred.
Since 1912, St. Paul’s members who request a local final resting place have been buried in the borough’s common cemetery. But its records do not include the names of any of the 160 individuals whose tombstones remain in pristine condition under St. Paul’s sanctuary.
Current imaging technology may reveal if burials remain on church premises. Ruhlman hopes the parish and local historical society might find partners in county and state societies who have equipment to finally resolve the mystery.
Facing the Future
While St. Paul’s members are eager to learn more about their past as they pass the two-century mark, they are more focused on the future.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Paul’s remains a vibrant congregation committed to serving the broader community, as well as its members.
Pastor Tom Lush and others who plan worship seek to make services visitor-friendly. A midweek “Dinner Church” at 6 p.m. each first and third Wednesday offers members and nonmembers a meal and informal time of prayer and reflection.
St. Paul’s commitment to serve the needy is lived out through the parish’s participation in local programs providing food and other support measures. Funds generated by St. Paul’s endowment are made available in grants to local service agencies.
“We’re always looking at what the church can put out there,” Nancy Lafferty said in describing the congregation’s community outreach efforts.
Anniversary Weekend
The New Oxford Area Historical Society will host a public event at St. Paul’s on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., featuring perspectives on the borough’s early residents and comments by Wilson and others on the church’s history.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, St. Paul’s regular 9:30 a.m. worship service will be enhanced by a celebration of its history, including remarks by Wilson. A festive brunch will be offered for current and former members, as well as neighbors and friends of the congregation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.