A Carroll Valley couple recently stepped up to give Fairfield Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) a significant boost to its budget.
Residents Dannie and Ann Holsinger presented two donations, totaling $10,000, to the fire company during its recent annual “Early Day Cruise-In” car show.
The Holsingers donated $5,000 to support the department’s firefighting mission in the community and an additional $5,000 to help with fundraising efforts to purchase the 1928 restored Fairfield chemical and fire wagon and create a museum, according to Bill Jacobs, fire chief.
The restored truck is technically both the first and second fire vehicles Fairfield rolled into use, he said. Fairfield’s first vehicle was a 1926 American LaFrance chemical wagon, which was then put onto the 1928 Chevrolet frame, Jacobs said. The truck was recently acquired from restorer Larry Spangler of Hanover, said Jacobs.
The fire department is the first line of defense when people are in need, such as at a house fire or medical emergency, noting that they do important work for the community, Ann said.
“They are always trying to raise money,” Ann said. “It is a great service to have in this area.”
Dannie said they made the donation because it’s “a good cause for the local area.”
Ann and Dannie typically donate smaller amounts to multiple organizations, but they were prompted by a mailer they received from the department, they said.
In recognition of and appreciation for their generous donation, the fire department presented the Holsingers with an award.
The couple also brought their 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to the department’s “Early Day Cruise-In” event where more than 50 cars were on display.
“It was a nice day,” Ann said. “We enjoyed meeting the people who graciously give their time out there.”
“It was a very pleasant surprise that a person in the community gave up that amount of donations, which really helps us out with our service to the community with emergency services,” Jacobs said.
Any type of donation helps the fire department, Jacobs said. Other fundraising sources, such as bingo, have not been bringing in the same amounts as they did in the past, said Jacobs.
“For 2021, our solicitation was down by $10,000,” he said.
Fairfield Fire & EMS only gets a small amount of funding from municipal and governmental sources, so the department depends on donations and fundraising for its budget, said Jacobs.
“It’s very nice to have local support,” Jacobs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.