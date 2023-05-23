With ever evolving and more complex cybersecurity threats, Adams County officials recently subscribed to ongoing services to thwart any possible attacks.
Adams County commissioners last week approved “a subscription for ongoing managed cybersecurity services” at a cost of $83,160 with Sylint LLC, based in Florida, according to the meeting agenda.
“As an organization that has all kinds of records and personal information, it’s pretty critical for the welfare of our public to protect that information, but it comes at a cost,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
The services include “an initial security posture assessment, application testing, a series of penetration tests, and critical threat response support,” according to Phil Walter, chief information officer of the county’s information technology (IT) department.
Additionally, the company plans to “conduct strategic, tactical, and operational activities designed to protect and improve the cybersecurity posture of the county,” Walter said.
The county has prioritized cybersecurity efforts “due to the risks that these cyber-attacks pose to Adams County,” Walter said.
With today’s technological world, Walter said it’s crucial to have systems available and data secure for any business to operate.
“Cybersecurity is not new, just the threat landscape continues to grow and become more of a concern as organizations rely on IT systems and data to be available to conduct business,” Walter said. “Thus, the bad actors know by trying to create disruption to those mission critical systems, there is potential financial gain to be had if they are able to negotiate a payment to bring the affected organization back online.”
Walter noted other cybersecurity initiatives the county has undertaken, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), incident response policy and procedures, cyber insurance, cybersecurity strategic planning, patching prioritization of all network connected devices, email and data encryption techniques, phishing exercises, email and web filters, advanced malware security solutions, vulnerability scanning solutions, backup and restoration improvements, among many other items.
MFA, deployed to all county employees, requires users to create two or more credentials to verify their identity for login, which aids in securing data, officials said.
County Administrator Steve Nevada indicated the work from Sylint LLC will become a routine item in the future, since the county has been looking at enhancing its cybersecurity initiatives.
Commissioners also approved the local government entities consent agreement for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 state and local cybersecurity grant program (SLCGP).
By signing the agreement, the county agreed to “the utilization of 80% of the FY 2022 SLCGP, or $4,164,051.20, for local government entities to use intrusion and detection services MS-ISAC Albert Sensors and Cofense security awareness services,” the agenda reads.
The services are of no additional cost to the county, and the state will provide the 10% required match, according to the agenda.
MS-ISAC Albert Sensors help organizations spot malicious activity through network security alerts, while Cofense assists with phishing exercises, the agenda reads.
