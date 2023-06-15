A Carroll Valley Police officer received a Life Saving Award Tuesday from the borough council and Mayor Ron Harris.
Patrolman Seth Reed was recognized during the council’s regular meeting.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A Carroll Valley Police officer received a Life Saving Award Tuesday from the borough council and Mayor Ron Harris.
Patrolman Seth Reed was recognized during the council’s regular meeting.
On May 15, Reed was on patrol when he “found an unconscious male lying next to a lawn mower in the parking lot” of Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, according to the citation Reed received.
Reed “quickly notified the 911 center to dispatch an ambulance” and began “to render first aid” until Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, according to the citation.
The award recognizes Reed’s “outstanding performance and prompt action in saving of a human life,” according to the citation.
“The distinctive accomplishment of this officer reflects great credit upon himself,” the police department, and the borough, according to the citation.
Harris presented a plaque and Police Chief Clifford Weikert affixed a pin to Reed’s uniform.
Council members adopted a resolution honoring Reed and verbally expressed pride in him. Reed garnered a round of applause from borough staffers and the approximately one dozen audience members.
Carroll Valley contracts with the nearby Borough of Fairfield to provide police services.
In other police business, Weikert said Carroll Valley is continuing to seek applicants for a full-time patrol position.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.