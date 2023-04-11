An Upper Adams School District proposed 2023-2024 calendar includes a rain date for commencement to reduce chances the event would be moved indoors.
Students suggested the possibility, citing the reduction in available seats whenever graduation moves from Biglerville High School’s stadium to its auditorium, BHS Principal Beth Graham said last month.
On Tuesday, district Superintendent Wesley Doll introduced the draft calendar during a school board committee meeting. A vote on the matter is expected during the board’s next regular meeting at 7 p.m. April 18.
Graduation would be scheduled for May 29, 2024, with the rain date on May 30, coinciding with the last day of classes. The first day of classes is set for Aug. 23.
In other business, board members expressed informal support for applying for renewal of the state’s permission to use flexible instructional days (FIDs), which the district has been authorized to do for the last three years.
FIDs occur when district buildings are closed due to bad weather or a similar occurrence. Unlike traditional “snow days,” FIDs count toward state’s mandatory minimum number of instructional days. Instruction occurs remotely or with material sent home in advance of an unfavorable forecast or similar circumstance, district Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Joe Albin said. Computers distributed to make remote instruction possible during the pandemic also facilitate FIDs, he said.
Board members made it clear they expect the administration to use FIDs sparingly because they are disruptive for families.
The district has been authorized to use up to five FIDs per year for the last three years, but has used fewer, and the school calendar continues to include traditional make-up days for snow, Doll said.
