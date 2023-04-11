An Upper Adams School District proposed 2023-2024 calendar includes a rain date for commencement to reduce chances the event would be moved indoors.

Students suggested the possibility, citing the reduction in available seats whenever graduation moves from Biglerville High School’s stadium to its auditorium, BHS Principal Beth Graham said last month.

 

