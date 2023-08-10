quilt

FILE — Donna King, from left, Elaine Gilbert and Cathay Snyder hold a quilt made by Girl Scouts in the 1980s, which is on display at the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society Museum in York Springs where a quilt show is set for Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (File/Gettysburg Times)

Quilts nearly as old as York Springs itself will be on display to commemorate the town’s 155th anniversary.

The quilt show will take place at the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society (YOSSHS), 408 Main St., York Springs, and the Lions Club building, located next door at 406 Main St., Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.