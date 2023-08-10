Quilts nearly as old as York Springs itself will be on display to commemorate the town’s 155th anniversary.
The quilt show will take place at the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society (YOSSHS), 408 Main St., York Springs, and the Lions Club building, located next door at 406 Main St., Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
YOSSHS preserves the history of Huntingdon, Tyrone and Latimore townships.
The show coincides with the 155th anniversary of York Springs. The town was previously Petersburg, but the postal service asked the town to change its name.
“It used to be called Petersburg, but there were eight or more towns in Pennsylvania called Petersburg,” said Donna King, secretary of YOSSHS.
The town chose the name York Springs on Aug. 20, 1868, the name representing the town’s tourist attraction York Sulphur Spa.
“There was a spring at the spa,” King said. “The people in the town used to think that the minerals in the water at the spring had healing qualities.”
There were many different shops from the time the town became York Springs, including blacksmiths, haberdasheries, and grocery stores. Some of those buildings still house businesses today.
“There’s one building in York Springs that has been a store ever since it was built, and it’s still there and it’s still a store,” King said. “It was built before the Civil War, so it’s been here a long time. Right now it’s Lua’s Mexican Store.”
Some of the quilts on display are from the 1800s, King said.
“One is dated 1894, and we have one dated 1913,” she said. “They’re over 100 years old, and some were made in the last couple of years. They’re so beautiful.”
There are 23 people participating in the quilt show, with over 70 quilts lent to YOSSHS to be displayed. There are 12 vendors, including food trucks, quilting supplies, artists and more, King said.
There is a precise art to quilt-making, King said.
“It’s worth coming just to see the different designs, patterns and stitching,” she said. “Now we have machines that do the stitching, but some of these were designed by hand. Stitching small pieces of material together and getting that design, it’s kind of a rewarding experience to sew and make a quilt and see it come together.”
King, who quilts, said it takes a few days until she reaches the finished product, while a more experienced quilter may take a few hours. Some techniques are more time-consuming, such as hand-broidering.
“Hand-embroidering is using a needle and thread and making a design with your thread, and using different colors to make a design,” she said.
The quilt show will go on rain or shine, and is free to attend.
