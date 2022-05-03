The county is moving the Franklin Township #1 and #2 polling sites to a familiar place for the upcoming May 17 primary election, and all future elections, according to county officials.
Franklin voters will once again cast their ballots at Cashtown Community Fire Department hall, 1111 Old Route 30, Cashtown.
In 2019, the county switched the Franklin Township #1 and #2 polling site from Cashtown Community Fire Department hall to Jesus Is Lord Ministries along U.S. Route 30 west of Gettysburg. A facility’s fee hike for use of the Cashtown Community Fire Department hall prompted the change at the time.
Angie Crouse, director of elections and voter registration, said Cashtown Community Fire Department is going to bring the fee down to what the county pays for each precinct. The county typically pays $45 for each precinct, according to Crouse.
Since the fire department will house both Franklin Township #1 and #2 in the same building, the county will pay $90, Crouse said.
Cashtown Community Fire Department has a spacious parking lot and is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, according to Crouse.
Finding polling sites across the county can be challenging, Crouse said.
“There are not a whole lot of places we can go, especially in Franklin Township. Cashtown Fire Department offered to bring it back,” Crouse said.
Adams County Commissioners, sitting as the Board of Elections, approved moving both Franklin Township #1 and #2 to the Cashtown Community Fire Department hall from Jesus is Lord Ministries during their meeting last month.
“The Cashtown Fire Department has been the iconic meeting place for that community for decades, and we are very pleased to return Franklin 1 and Franklin 2 voters to that location,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “We also want to recognize and thank Jesus Is Lord Ministries for their community spirit in allowing the Franklin Township polling place to be at their location for the last several years.”
Franklin Township voters will receive a change of polling place postcard in the mail to notify them of the change, Crouse said, noting a posting will be added to the new and previous polling sites to inform residents as well.
