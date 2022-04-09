Oxford Township supervisors pressed forward Wednesday with expanding industrial zoning, enabling online payments, and digitizing documents.
The township supervisors voted 2-0 to amend the township zoning map by rezoning two parcels, currently owned by the Glen Gery Corporation on Brickyard Road, as industrial.
Prior to Wednesday’s decision, the parcels were designated residential medium density. The Glen Gery property is along Brickyard Road just west of the railroad tracks.
“This will be adjacent to the recently approved Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center that just received (the supervisors’) LERTA designation,” Darrin Catts, township manager, wrote in an email.
Catts received one phone call about the change, “wanting to know what the change was about.” And resident Brian Ness asked the same question during the public hearing held immediately prior to the supervisor regular meeting. Catts said “he heard nothing from (Glen Gery)” after repeated attempts to reach the company through U.S. mail, public advertising, and posting the property.
The supervisors also voted 2-0 to move forward with digitizing documents related to all township parcels with Higher Information Group, which has offices in Pennsylvania and New York.
“They will scan everything in our files presently and then shred the original after receiving approval. We get back everything on thumb drive that we will then keep as well as store the info in our cloud storage for backup,” said Catts, noting such was discussed at previous meetings.
Catts received an estimate of $16,290 as the worst case scenario price for scanning of four file cabinets of documents, and the supervisors authorized expenditures not to exceed that amount.
“I like this group. They didn’t try to upsell us,” said Catts.
Oxford Township residents will soon have the ability to make online payments through the township website, at least for the remainder of the calendar year. The cost of the online provider will be $63.50 per month, higher than what was initially expected, plus a 10 percent convenience fee.
Supervisor Harry McKean affirmed “it is a convenience,” and Supervisor Frank Sneering said “lets try this for six months and see how it goes.”
Their final consensus was to extend and evaluate the service through the end of the year.
Supervisors heard from Pete Socks about his offer to publish a newsletter for the township. Socks proposed two issues per year, with costs covered by ads he would sell to township businesses.
Township Solicitor John Baranski recommended supervisors secure “final say in content and transparency in finances.” McKean said “I see some value” in this kind of communication, and “I have seen this work in other places.”
“Lets take a month and think about it,” advised Sneeringer.
Cedar Eckert lodged a complaint about receiving “30 days notice” to get his septic tank pumped.
Catts reviewed the township requirement of a pumping every four years for those with septic systems. A notice is sent by mail in January of each year to residents in their fourth year, and a reminder notice in the fall. If the pumping doesn’t occur within the calendar year, a 30 day notice is issued, he said.
In other actions, the supervisors accepted a corrected bid for the Hanover Joint Bid Salt Contract, adopted a resolution in support of observing the United States Semiquincentennial, America250PA, and praised the township road department for being “ahead of schedule” on street sweeping.
Supervisor Mario Iocco was absent from the meeting.
