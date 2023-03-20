After months of delay, a vote may be near on the proposed Wade Run residential development in Mount Joy Township.
After months of delay, a vote may be near on the proposed Wade Run residential development in Mount Joy Township.
Township supervisors Thursday opted to delay a vote until the April 6 meeting.
It was far from the first postponement since the proposal for 99 new residences was revived in 2021 after years of dormancy.
But this time may prove to be different for the project, which would adjoin the Links at Gettysburg development.
Developer Rick Klein said a meeting was planned between his engineer and the township’s traffic engineers to iron out a major sticking point, an exit and entrance proposed on Taneytown Road.
Obtaining a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) permit for that entrance has been at the center of discussions.
With months likely to pass before PennDOT acts, Klein said he is anxious to begin work as soon as possible in order to capitalize on a hot market.
To that end, he proposed a conditional approval for the first 38 units, which he said would not rely on the Taneytown entrance.
During lengthy discussion, as at past meetings, neighbors complained about traffic from 38 residences suddenly appearing on Bridge View Road.
Audience members said they might not have bought their homes if they had known traffic would be that heavy.
PennDOT has already approved temporary entrance for construction vehicles on Taneytown, but neighbors complained that construction vehicles might still rumble along Bridge Valley Road, despite Klein’s assurances to the contrary.
Supervisors and others asked what would happen if Klein were to walk away and never complete the later phase.
“This is the anxiety I’m seeing,” supervisors Chair Bernie Mazer said.
Klein said he would not abandon the second phase because “the juice is in the back end,” meaning developers make their profit only after initial sales cover their investment.
Remaining issues concern when construction could begin, since final approval is usually required before building permits are issued.
The April 6 meeting is to begin at 7 p.m. at the township building, 902 Hoffman Home Road.
