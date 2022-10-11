For the past 19 years, Kristin Rice has “loved every minute” serving Adams County in one of its toughest jobs.
Rice is retiring from as chief public defender at the end of the year, but still plans to continue her legal career on a part-time basis with her husband, John Wolfe, at Wolfe, Rice & Quinn LLC.
“I have loved every minute of this job; I always felt it was as much a ministry as a career. But the time has come for me to cut back my hours and hopefully relax a little, and to that end I am going to practice part-time with my husband’s law firm,” Rice wrote in a letter to commissioners.
Rice said she wants to “enter a phase where I am still working, but not as hard.”
Growing up as the youngest of six children, her sister Gudrun went to law school when Rice was only 10 years old, while all her brothers went into the fruit business.
“I just thought at an early age that girls go to law school and boys grow fruit,” she chuckled.
In 1986, Rice opened a law office with her husband which is now known as Wolfe, Rice & Quinn LLC.
During that time, she took on many court appointments for indigent clients and “found it to be very rewarding.”
It sparked her interest in working full-time for the Adams County public defender’s office. Her first day there was Sept. 3, 2003.
Public defenders are “responsible for providing legal representation to all juveniles who commit criminal offenses and to financially qualified individuals in adult criminal cases, parole/probation and intermediate punishment revocation matters, protection from abuse contempt cases, cases involving alleged contempt of court for non-payment of fines and costs, and mental health involuntary commitment hearing,” according to the Adams County website.
Rice became chief public defender June 13, 2011.
“I feel like I have been given the privilege of helping people at the lowest points of their life,” Rice said. “I’ve sat with people with a lot of sadness and anger and fear, and I hope that I have been able to ease their suffering.”
One of the best parts of the job as a public defender was not facing funding constraints such as happens in private practice.
If a client needed a psychiatric evaluation, she had funding for that in the public defender’s office, “so my clients are able to get services that they couldn’t afford otherwise,” she said.
Rice has enjoyed seeing her clients when out in the community and learning that they are doing well. It “makes me incredibly happy, especially if I could have played some part in it,” she said.
However, the most difficult part of the job was “representing two clients for whom the death penalty was sought,” she said.
“It is such a specialized area of law that I had to teach myself how to do it,” said Rice, who is death penalty certified. “It is so expensive. It is so resource-consuming, and I have never been able to understand why our response to killing should be more killing.”
In the four years she handled the two death penalty cases, Rice said it took a lot out of her.
“If there’s one thing I hope for the future of this office, it is that it never has to deal with a death penalty case again,” Rice said.
Rice will most miss her staff when she retires.
Rice hopes the public defender’s office continues to fulfill its mission of providing the best representation and affording all “clients the respect and dignity as human beings that they deserve, regardless of what their worst act might have been.”
With some of the defendants Rice has represented, she has been asked many times: “How do you sleep at night?”
First, she said she is “not the fact finder.”
“I am simply here to advocate for a fair resolution,” Rice said. “Secondly, so many of my clients, the majority, are either addicted to alcohol or another substance or struggle with mental illness. When we don’t have enough mental health resources in the community, which we don’t, our jail becomes the place where people get mental health treatment, and that shouldn’t be the case.”
Adams County commissioners accepted Rice’s retirement, effective Dec. 31.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said “words are inadequate to express the thanks and recognition” for the role Rice “has played in the welfare of our community.”
“Although the role of public defender, at times can be conflicting and difficult both professionally and personally, it is an essential component of our democracy, legal system and our community,” Phiel said. “I am very proud to have worked with Kris the past 11 years and wish the best for her and her family in the future. I also wished Kris’s husband John good luck in his transition back to again having a ‘law partner.’”
In her letter to commissioners, Rice shared, “Other than raising my family with my husband, it has been the most gratifying experience of my life.”
In the future, Rice plans to spend much of her time in New York City, visiting her three sons who live there.
“It will be my second home,” she said.
In addition to law work, she hopes to curate the correspondence her parents had when her father was fighting in the Pacific during World War II.
“It is boxes and boxes. He was there for four years,” she said.
