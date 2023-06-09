Oxford Township supervisors joined municipalities from across the county when announcing a 30-day ban on burning effective immediately at their Wednesday morning meeting.
The decision came as weather services declared heightened danger of wildfire; the ban will be in place June 7 to July 7 unless other action is taken.
Township Manager Darrin Catts told supervisors at least four other municipalities had already taken similar action.
Supervisor Chair Frank Sneeringer asked about the status of fireworks given the timing of the ban covering July 4th celebrations.
“Fireworks are not considered outdoor burning” and would not be affected by the ban, said Catts. He also said the burn ban would be communicated through the emergency call system for the township residents, including both calls and text message follow up.
In other action, supervisors voted 3-0 in favor of a change in the 2023 Municipal Joint Bid, accepting Ennis Flint for Water Borne Traffic Paint.
They also redirected $1.25 million in township funds to a 270-day investment plan yielding 5.59% interest.
Supervisors noted a vacancy on the township’s recreation committee and were told by Catts to expect land development plans for Hanover Mazda to move through the planning commission to supervisors as early as the June 20 meeting.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
