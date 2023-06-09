Oxford Township supervisors joined municipalities from across the county when announcing a 30-day ban on burning effective immediately at their Wednesday morning meeting.

The decision came as weather services declared heightened danger of wildfire; the ban will be in place June 7 to July 7 unless other action is taken.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

