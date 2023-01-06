After an incident that led to an hours-long closure of a section of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94), a local man was accused of firing a gun into a house, according to court documents.
Jake Barbour, 33, was charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Matthew Hochberg was dispatched about 5:28 p.m. Thursday after authorities were “advised of gunshots having been fired” in the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
A woman claimed “a bullet/round was fired through her sons closet into her residence,” and she “located a bullet hole on the exterior of the home,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed she saw “a puff of smoke,” and tried to contact her neighbor, according to the affidavit.
The neighbor allegedly said Barbour “was inside of his residence,” according to the affidavit.
The neighbor claimed “she had made contact with Jacob Barbour following the gunshot and she observed Barbour to be in possession of a gun and had barricaded himself inside of his residence, blocking the front door,” according to the affidavit.
Barbour was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Authorities established a perimeter around the site and the PSP Special Emergency Response Team was called in, according to the affidavit. The location north of Cross Keys.
The “active police incident” was concluded about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesperson. Fire police, who controlled traffic, cleared the scene at 4:01 a.m. Friday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.