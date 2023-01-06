After an incident that led to an hours-long closure of a section of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94), a local man was accused of firing a gun into a house, according to court documents.

Jake Barbour, 33, was charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, according to a magisterial docket.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.