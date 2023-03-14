Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries is building its cart driving program after three new instructors received their certifications last week.
Established in 1975 in England, therapeutic cart driving is a type of horsemanship in which a student and instructor drive a horse-drawn cart in which they are seated, according to Lynn Redden, driving program director at Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries.
The program’s arena is behind Freedom Valley Church at 3185 York Road (U.S. Route 30), midway between Gettysburg and New Oxford.
Started by Redden in 2010, the program has seven dedicated volunteers, three of whom showed an interest in becoming more involved as instructors, she said.
“I am thrilled that the program has come to this after so many years. We are doing really well. It is growing in leaps and bounds,” Redden said.
On March 7, Susan “Sue” Kiehl, Abby Thomas, and Theresa “Terry” Pratt received their certification after completing a 50-hour program, Redden said. Kiehl has been involved with Shining Stars for eight years, Thomas for seven years, and Pratt for five years, officials said.
“I would definitely like to say how proud I am of the three volunteers receiving their driving instructor certification, along with our other driving volunteers,” Redden said. “Without their dedication, perseverance and love for Shining Stars, we would not be able to build and maintain the driving program and help benefit our community with special needs and give them the therapy they need.”
“Disabled drivers, physically and mentally, can benefit greatly” from cart driving and get the results that equine therapy offers, according to Redden. The program also occasionally works with veterans and senior citizens, she said.
Cart driving can be for people as young as 10 years old to people aged 90-plus, Redden said.
Offering a variety of carts, the driving program also has a specially-adapted cart with a wheelchair ramp for easy accessibility and safety, according to Redden.
“It is challenging and unique from any other sport,” Redden added.
The practice provides physical activity that can improve “balance, coordination, muscle tone, and strength,” and the student may need to place harness parts on the horse, which requires the use of larger muscle groups, Redden said.
Cart driving also requires the use of mental skills from concentration to motor coordination, according to Redden.
“Riding a horse is completely different than driving a horse,” Redden said.
With cart driving, Redden said individuals are riding behind a horse approximately 6 to 8 feet back with trust needing to go both ways.
“We hope to be able to expand it more,” Redden said, noting they have option to do more as long as the new instructors can provide their time.
Anyone interested in participating as a student or as a volunteer, is asked to call 717-451-9509 or email rachel@sstrmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.