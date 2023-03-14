3 certified as cart driving Instructors
Three people were recently awarded certificates as driving instructors at the Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding Program. From left are driving assistants Katie Zimmer, Bill Schreider, and Lori Murphy; Lynn Redden, driving program director; and Terry Pratt, Sue Kiehl and Abby Thomas, who received their certificates. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries is building its cart driving program after three new instructors received their certifications last week.

Established in 1975 in England, therapeutic cart driving is a type of horsemanship in which a student and instructor drive a horse-drawn cart in which they are seated, according to Lynn Redden, driving program director at Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries.

