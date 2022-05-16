Lacking a formalized process for gifting American Rescue Plan funds, the three-member Huntington Township Board of Supervisors is eyeing a standardized system before disseminating up to $125,436 in federal dollars.
Like other municipalities, the rural township could engage in philanthropy and support local organizations, or opt to utilize the funding for in-house endeavors. If the former is chosen, Huntington officials believe an official procedure should be enacted.
“The attorney general can audit all of these dollars,” Supervisor Mark Leer said during the board’s monthly business meeting Thursday. “It’s important that we get it right and do it properly.”
During the same meeting, supervisors voted unanimously to appropriate $20,000 from the township’s general fund to three fire departments that service the area: York Springs, Bendersville and Heidlersburg.
As part of the vote, York Springs is receiving $12,500, Bendersville is allocated $5,000 and Heidlersburg is slated to receive $2,500. Out of the three agencies, York Springs is getting what it has received since 2018, and Bendersville’s donation is doubling. Heidlersburg did not submit a request for funding last year.
The township’s annual $1.8 million budget also includes $15,000 to York Springs Fire Company for contracted services.
In previous years, the township’s donation to York Springs has been greater than others, Leer said. Moving forward, Leer suggested equalizing the donation percentages among all three departments.
“I don’t have any problem with that logic, I agree with it,” said Supervisor Chair Paul Guise.
Leer believes action taken Thursday “gets the township closer” to that goal.
Federal funds
Officials noted they could also donate American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to fire departments, but tabled a final decision pending the implementation of a formalized process.
Federal rescue plan funding must be utilized by 2024 for the first round of money that was allocated to local governments. The ARP Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges affiliated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until a formal process is implemented, Huntington officials are encouraging residents and stakeholders to submit ARP requests via the township’s email, huntington@pa.net.
“We need to have something in writing to cover us,” said Supervisor Vice Chair Jeffrey King.
Township officials are drafting a template application for ARP donations, and plan to have legal counsel approve the final product. According to Guise, the township has already received a pair of requests, without a formalized process being in place. There is no timeframe for making a final decision.
Township Secretary Patricia Davis said all federal rescue plan money is in a “totally separate account.”
In other township business:
• Supervisors voted unanimously to award $3,200 in general fund appropriations to local community groups. As part of the vote, the York Springs Senior Center is receiving $1,000; the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is receiving $1,500 (including $750 for spraying and neutering services); the East Berlin Library is receiving $500; and the Adams County Office for Aging is receiving $200.
• The township purchased a used backhoe a few months ago for $65,000 from Forrester Farm Equipment of Chambersburg, but officials are concerned the finalized arrangement is not being followed. “There was an agreement with the bid, but it’s been six months, and it’s gone far enough,” said Leer, citing rear hydraulics as an example. Only one bid was received and it met specifications. Officials suggested Solicitor Robert Campbell draft a letter outlining the concerns. “We’re dealing with the same thing in the farming business,” said King, a local dairy farmer.
• Electronic Recycling Day is scheduled at the Huntington Township Municipal Complex, 750 Trolley Road, York Springs, on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The event is part of a multi-municipal refuse contract with Waste Management, among Huntington and Latimore townships, and the Borough of York Springs. It is open to residents of all three municipalities, however a bill from Waste Management is required to participate. According to Huntington Township Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds, computers and accessories, such as keyboards and printers, as well as televisions will be accepted. Prohibited items include radios, vacuum cleaners and microwaves.
