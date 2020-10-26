Members of a ghost tour group held down a man who harassed them Saturday night, Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny charged.
Michael Chandler, 46, of Gettysburg was running around town around 10 p.m. attempting to scare ghost tour participants while wearing a mask depicting Jason, a serial killer in the movie Halloween, when he got into an altercation with one of the groups.
