Mom Foolery Headshots - 1

Mom Foolery, starting Karen Bergreen, Karen Morgan, Nancy Witter, and Sara Shea, lights up the Majestic Theater stage on October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, 717-337-8200 or www.gettysburgmajestic.org. (Submitted Photo)

Four funny moms are set to bring laughter to Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with clean comedy show “Mom Foolery.”

Celebrating the hardest job on the planet, professional comedians Karen Bergreen, Karen Morgan, Sara Shea, and Nancy Witter create a hilarious night out all moms deserve, according to a Majestic release.

