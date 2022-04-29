Several current and former Littlestown Area School District teachers and employees along with district residents spoke at this week’s board meeting in favor of the district’s plan to build a new school building.
District parent Joseph Dell said he favors the new construction from a safety standpoint for district students and he believes a new school would attract new residents.
“A new school will include up to date safety entrances which will further protect students and a new school could lead those looking to move to this area to choose Littlestown over Hanover, Southwest or other local school districts and I am okay paying higher taxes for a new, modern and safe school building for my children,” said Dell.
Dell also said he was told classrooms and areas in the current buildings are closed down to due to mold issues.
According to Superintendent Christopher Bigger, stories of mold in classrooms are past history and there are currently no rooms in the building that have mold. Bigger did add that when you are dealing with a school building that was built in 1932 there are always going to be health and safety issues with which to contend.
Rachel Hahn, a kindergarten teacher at Alloway Creek Elementary, and also a parent of two children in the district, voiced her support for a new building.
“As a taxpayer, I want my children to attend a school that is up to current health and safety standards and I am willing to pay higher taxes for my children, said Hahn.
Wendy Logue, a district employee and mother of a Littlestown graduate, thanked the board and district teachers for the dedication and education they provided to her daughter.
“I believe this district needs to continue to provide Littlestown students with a well-rounded and all-around quality education,” said Logue.
Sheri-Lynne Allen thanked the school board for its service and told those in attendance district students deserve better.
“I commiserate with those who are worried about taxes going up, but I have more comfort knowing that this board is spending our taxes dollars in the correct way,” said Allen. There is never a right time to raise taxes, but if we do not act soon and build a new school, we are going to be sending our children to a school that is going to continue to worsen and affect their education.”
Jennifer Yingling, a Littlestown resident with four generations of family members as graduates of the district and also a teacher within the district, said she believes the board is planning properly with regard to designing the school and how they are funding the project.
“I appreciate the forethought and planning this board has taken into consideration when putting the building project in place and the new building is needed and necessary for this district,” said Yingling
Library books
Also speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting was Littlestown parent Janell Ressler who has been a vocal critic of books available to students within district libraries.
Ressler read an excerpt from a book from the school library that contained a graphic sexual scene, language and detailed description of a young boy who dressed as a drag queen. Following the reading from the book Ressler posed a question to the school board.
“This district has a sexual harassment policy, if this book is read out loud by a student, teacher or employee to another student, teacher or employee, there be a claim of sexual harassment made against the reader and likely the district,” said Ressler. “Our district is providing sexual harassment materials and opportunities to anyone in the school district, I ask, how is this educational, unfortunately I know I will not get an answer from this board.”
Ressler also claimed she received an email last week asking her to work with the board and not against it.
“I have tried to work with the board, it is this board who is working against me, a parent with children in the district. This board has threatened me through their solicitor and has made it harder for the community to speak to the board by purposely changing their public participation policy,” said Ressler.
Ressler also told the board she was disappointed it did not allow her representative to speak during the meeting.
In accordance with the district’s current public participation policy, Ressler’s representative Peter Fremont was denied the chance to address the board during the public comment portion of the meeting. Monday’s meeting was the second time Fremont was denied the opportunity to speak.
Per the board’s public participation policy, only residents or taxpayers within the district or anyone representing a group in the community or school district, any representative of a firm eligible to bid on materials or services solicited by the board, any district employee, or any district student, may address the board.
According to Fremont he believes his 1st Amendment rights are being violated and he believes he is a taxpayer in the Littlestown school district.
“This district receives federal funding and I pay taxes to the federal government so even though I do not live in the school district they do get tax dollars from me, and I have a right to speak at their meetings and they are violating my 1st Amendment right,” said Fremont, noting he has not given up on speaking at board meeting.
Fremont is the chief of operations of the Pennsylvania Bikers For Justice, a community volunteer organization with 9,300 members with 4,000 supporters in the state. The organization fights all types of injustices throughout the state. According to Fremont, his group is working with the Adams County Moms 4 Liberty group to support the causes they are fighting throughout Adams County.
Opposes spending
One speaker, Duane Sullivan opposed spending at the current time due to the state of the economy and also due to the need to raise taxes while household economies are suffering.
During public comments, Sullivan said he canvassed more than 450 Littlestown residents for a politician, and most are opposed to having their taxes raised.
“One of the questions on the canvass is what is your main concern for the upcoming election and the answer is they want to hold the line of taxes,” said Sullivan. “I asked them about COVID, and other items and people do not want their taxes raised.”
“I plan to canvass and question 1,000 people in the coming months, but I can tell you from those I have already spoken to, especially our senior citizens who live on fixed incomes, they live in fear of being forced out of their homes due to a school tax increase, our seniors and many others in Littlestown are at a breaking point with their finances,” said Sullivan.
Wants 2 not to vote
Sullivan also asked two board members to recuse themselves from future votes. Sullivan suggested as board President Dolores Nester does not pay local taxes due to a legitimate tax exemption, she should not be voting on raising taxes on others.
“Mrs. Nester made a statement at a previous board meeting that all board members pay taxes. That was an incorrect statement. Mrs. Nester has been legally exempted from paying school taxes since 2018,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan also asked board member Brian Lawyer to recuse himself from any board votes dealing with curriculum and budgets that directly impact his wife’s salary and pension benefits as his wife is teacher.
“To avoid conflicts of interest questions, both Mrs. Nester and Mr. Lawyer should recuse themselves from voting on tax increases or budgets,” said Sullivan.
