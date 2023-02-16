Fire dealt “major” damage to a Straban Township residence Wednesday morning, Gettysburg Fire Chief Larry Weikert said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and three dogs made it out of the house safely, he said.
The back wall of the home at 2682 York Road (U.S. Route 30) was burning when emergency personnel arrived after the 9:26 a.m. dispatch, Weikert said. No one was home when the fire broke out, he said.
Fire damage was “heavy” in the rear portions of both floors, while smoke damage impacted the entire structure, rendering it uninhabitable, though some contents were salvageable, he said.
The fire’s cause was under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, Weikert said. Nothing appeared suspicious, he said.
The fire was under control by 10:21 a.m., Weikert said.
Firefighters “made a real quick knockdown on it, so not a whole lot of water was used,” he said. Tanker trucks brought water to the scene, which was east of Granite Station Road, Weikert said.
About 35 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were on the scene, Weikert said. Personnel cleared the scene about 11:30 a.m., he said.
Numerous agencies responded from Adams and York counties, as well as Maryland, Weikert said.
Amongst those were the Gettysburg, United, Harney, Southeastern Adams (SAVES), Heidlersburg, Irishtown, Bendersville, Arendtsville, Greenmount, Biglerville, Barlow, York Springs, Northeastern Adams, and Hanover Area fire companies as well as Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, he said.
