There were no injuries in a single-vehicle crash on US Route 15 South Saturday afternoon, according to information issued by Cumberland Township Police PFC Joshua Rosenberger.
A 2013 Jaguar was traveling south in the area of Mile Marker 5 about 4:38 p.m. where it ran off the road “crashing into trees in the median,” according to Rosenberger.
The driver told police “glare of the setting sun” caused impaired visibility, said Rosenberger.
The Jaguar was towed from the scene, he said.
Fire police provided traffic control while one lane of Route 15 was closed for about 45 minutes, according to Rosenberger.
Cumberland Police officers were able to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation Friday afternoon at the Barlow Fire Department, according to information provided by Rosenberger.
About 4 p.m., Cumberland Township Police were dispatched to the fire department in the 200 block of Taneytown Road for a “parking dispute/trespassing complaint,” according to Rosenberger.
“Once on scene police found multiple family members attempting to talk the operator of a disabled vehicle into having it towed,” according to Rosenberger.
The male driver “refused assistance” from family members and police, he said.
The man “began to become irate” and made threats against family members, Rosenberger said.
He “armed himself with both blunt and edged weapons,” Rosenberger said. Police also learned he was in “possession of a crossbow,” he said.
Police were able to utilize “Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) techniques” to bring the situation to a safe resolution where the man “peacefully surrendered” to police, said Rosenberger.
The man was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, he said.
