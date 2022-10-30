crash

Cumberland Township Police investigated a single-vehicle crash on US Route 15 late Saturday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy Cumberland Township Police)

There were no injuries in a single-vehicle crash on US Route 15 South Saturday afternoon, according to information issued by Cumberland Township Police PFC Joshua Rosenberger.

A 2013 Jaguar was traveling south in the area of Mile Marker 5 about 4:38 p.m. where it ran off the road “crashing into trees in the median,” according to Rosenberger.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.