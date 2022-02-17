A contractor struck a water line Tuesday at Fourth and Water streets in Gettysburg, leading to a temporary boil order for some nearby Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) customers.
The boil order affected “four or five” customers, GMA Facilities Manager Mark Guise said.
The order would probably be lifted Thursday following lab tests, he said.
The mishap occurred about 9 a.m., Guise said.
Treated drinking water issued from the broken line for about 45 minutes, flowing along curbs, into storm sewers, and eventually into Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber, Guise said.
The flow was far less than what would occur during a rainstorm, he said.
Workers shut down the line and made repairs, quickly restoring normal operations, Guise said.
The previously vacant site is in front of Mason-Dixon Distillery.
Site preparation work has begun on the southwest corner of the intersection under a land development plan titled Shippensburg Physical Therapy submitted to the borough by Blue Mountain Group of Shippensburg LLC.
