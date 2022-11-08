Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students will make mistakes on purpose when performing “Hamlet Goes Wrong” this weekend.
Based on the play by William Shakespeare, the show was adapted by Codirectors Constance Tarbox and Lance Windish.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students will make mistakes on purpose when performing “Hamlet Goes Wrong” this weekend.
Based on the play by William Shakespeare, the show was adapted by Codirectors Constance Tarbox and Lance Windish.
Starring 26 high school students and 14 stage crew members, the performances are set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the GAHS auditorium, 1130 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Tickets are $10 at the door, Tarbox said.
“There is a lot of slapstick comedy,” Tarbox said. “This is the goofiest Hamlet you will ever see.”
The best part has been watching the students discover something humorous done during rehearsal by mistake and then learning how to incorporate those moments into the show, Tarbox said.
“We have some surprises that the actors do not even know about. The show will be different every night and who knows what will go wrong,” Tarbox said.
Tarbox said they incorporate Shakespeare’s literature regularly with students and decided to add a twist this year after watching a television series called, “The Goes Wrong Show,” inspired by “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
By adapting the play, Tarbox said they were able to create more parts for students to participate in the show.
Described as “a comedic adaptation of a tragedy,” Shakespeare’s three-hour play was cut to one hour with an additional hour included of things going wrong, said Tarbox.
The best part has been seeing the “joy” students have by throwing themselves into their roles, said Windish.
As co-directors, they are constantly learning from students, Windish said.
“No matter what you think you know you can always learn more,” Windish said. “Even though we are the ones directing them, we find things we never learned.”
A show full of surprises required a unique set design, and that’s where senior Katie Hansen came in to help.
Combining her love of architecture and theater, Hansen, who serves as stage manager and plays Hamlet in Act five, designed the set through an independent study.
“I have always been super interested in design,” Hansen said.
She worked with students in the building trades class on what she called a “big Lazy Susan” design, a large turntable.
The set is on wheels and can easily spin to create a different backdrop behind the characters for each scene. There are windows and doors built into it, along with other props to bring depth to the scenes.
Hansen estimated she spent about 12 hours in the summer and seven hours a week for three to four months on the project.
Senior Spencer Kennedy, who plays Hamlet in Acts three and four, said he never thought he would play the lead role of the show.
Kennedy said the audience “can look forward to some interrupted serious moments.”
As Hamlet, Kennedy has learned to try to ignore the humor happening around him to play his role.
“It brings a new set of challenges,” Kennedy said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.