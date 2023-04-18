A woman is accused of struggling with police, throwing a marijuana cigarette into a wooded area, and damaging a police vehicle early Saturday in Gettysburg.
Tiana Norris, 18, of Clayton, N.J., was charged with obstructing administration of law and other offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
Unsecured bail was set at $2,500, according to the docket.
Borough Patrol Officer First Class Kevin McDonald was patrolling at approximately 2:45 a.m. when he allegedly saw five people step into a “garage-type structure” in West Bikle Alley near North Washington Street, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
After McDonald turned his vehicle around, the group allegedly stepped out of the garage and walked away from him until he exited his vehicle and told them to stand in front of it, according to the affidavit.
Members of the group allegedly said they did not know who owned the structure and they had no reason to be inside it, according to the affidavit.
As another officer arrived, McDonald allegedly saw Norris “drop” what he suspected to be a “marijuana blunt,” according to the affidavit.
As Norris allegedly “was bending down to pick up the suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, I (McDonald) grasped Ms. Norris by her right wrist and told her to put her hands behind her back and that she was under arrest,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, “Norris began pulling away from me and picked up the suspected illegal items with her left hand” and “threw the item into a wooded area in what I believe was an attempt to discard and conceal the suspected illegal item so that I would not be able to retrieve” it, according to the affidavit.
As McDonald tried to place her in handcuffs, Norris allegedly “was pulling her arms away from me so that I could not gain control of her arms,” according to the affidavit.
Norris allegedly “pulled her arm and wrist free” and “rolled over onto her back,” after which she and the officer were “now face to face and I gave her the command to roll onto her stomach so I could effect the arrest. It took a considerable amount of effort to gain control of Ms. Norris until she was placed into handcuffs with the assistance of” borough Patrol Officer First Class Shannon Hilliard, according to the affidavit.
She was “picked up off the ground and escorted to my patrol vehicle to be placed in the rear” when she allegedly “attempted to pull away from me and turn towards me, I prevented this by pinning her to my patrol vehicle,” after which she was placed inside, according to the affidavit.
In the vehicle, she allegedly “began to kick and damage the rear passenger side door causing damage to the door where it is not flush with the door frame and body of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
McDonald allegedly “located and collected the suspect marijuana joint” before Norris was taken to Adams County Prison, according to the affidavit.
Norris was charged with misdemeanor counts possession of a small amount of marijuana, obstruction of administration of law, tampering with evidence, and criminal mischief, plus a summary count of underage alcohol possession, according to the docket.
A felony count of criminal trespass was downgraded to misdemeanor defiant trespass, according to borough Police Chief Robert Glenny.
Norris is allegedly a Gettysburg College student; the incident was not on the campus.
Gettysburg College Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students sent a campus-wide email saying “early Saturday morning, a student was arrested by the Gettysburg Police Department near campus.”
“The college is not in a position to make any judgment concerning GPD’s actions. However, for various reasons, including concerns by students who witnessed the arrest, we have asked Mayor (Rita) Frealing to review the incident,” according to the email sent Monday afternoon.
Under state law, the mayor has oversight of the police department.
