A dream came true for an Upper Adams girl this week when the “A Gettysburg Christmas” team wrapped her in their warm Tinseltown embrace, shining the light on her ofttimes dark world.
Since she was 3 years old, McKinley Lentz has dreamed of bright lights and cameras.
McKinley, the 12-year-old daughter of D.J. and Becki Lentz of Aspers, is a seventh grader at Upper Adams Middle School who faces a variety of unusual medical challenges, is ofttimes browbeaten by her peers, and too often emotionally sinks into an abyss, said her mother, Becki Lentz.
McKinley suffers from Erythromelalgia and Ehlers Danlos syndrome, doesn’t feel pain, and is allergic to meat, Becki said. Because the one is a disease of the connective tissue, her knees will displace, and she just pops them back in, she said. Unfortunately, some of McKinley’s peers make fun of her when she is experiencing symptoms of her syndromes, said Becki.
“It’s been hard for her. Because these are rare things, people have never heard of them. She looks fine from the outside,” said Becki. “She doesn’t feel pain. She broke her ankle, had her appendix out, her fingers burnt, and didn’t feel it.”
McKinley also overheats and has to cool her extremities, she said.
“My hands and feet get really red. I have ice packs I put on them. I’m not supposed to get that red,” McKinley said.
Despite her medical maladies, McKinley forges ahead.
McKinley began learning Irish dance at an early age. She was on stage by the time she was 3, and knew even then she wanted to perform.
At that time, she was called on stage by the Tartan Terrors, a Celtic dance group, and her dream took root.
“She loved it. She was born to do it,” said Becki.
Unable to continue lessons, McKinley turned to sports as a less expensive alternative for her natural energy.
“Sometimes we can’t afford stuff because of always going to the doctor,” McKinley said pragmatically. “Now I play field hockey, basketball, soccer and indoor field hockey. And, I’m a junior lifeguard.”
While her parents worry about the dangers of playing sports when she doesn’t feel pain, and her inability to regulate body temperature, McKinley doesn’t let her medical issues hold her back.
“When my hands and feet get really red, I have to put ice packs on them. They’re not supposed to get that red,” she said rather matter-of-factly.
The meat allergy causes some consternation amongst her peers, she said. They don’t understand not being able to ingest meat.
“Like my team went out to McDonald’s after a game, and the only thing I could get was a slushie drink,” said McKinley. “I can’t even have fries because they are cooked in the grease with the chicken.”
School days can be difficult, especially when people make fun of her, she said, noting she doesn’t really have friends in which to confide, and no one with whom to chat during lunch even though she sits at a table with some other youth.
“It’s like if I’m a trash bag, and all day I put all their stuff (taunts) in it, push it all down in the trash bag, then at night I am home and I cry,” McKinley said.
Before the call to be an extra in “A Gettysburg Christmas,” McKinley was in a “dark place,” Becki said.
The movie has been a life-changing, uplifting experience, as if pieces were ordained to fall into place in the girl’s life.
The Gettysburg Times is delivered to her English teacher’s classroom, McKinley said.
“I was reading it and I saw this ‘Extras! Extras!’ and I read it and cut it out,” McKinley said.
McKinley took the article home, pleading with her parents to allow her to apply as an extra in the movie.
“I told them this is free. We don’t have a lot of money because of the doctor appointments,” she said.
Becki said she and D.J. talked about it and what the experience would mean to McKinley and decided it was something they had to do.
“She was in a dark place. But it was like someone was watching out for her,” Becki said.
Applying by email, Becki was on pins and needles awaiting a reply, which eventually came. McKinley was accepted.
“We finally got the email that she was selected as an extra. When I told her, she was screaming with happiness,” Becki said.
But then there was the nail-biting wait for an email to let them know where McKinley was to be on what date.
“I was afraid we missed it somehow. But the night before she was to be there, it came, like at 8 o’clock at night,” Becki said. “That morning I think was the first time she was ever up right away.”
McKinley was up and ready, dressed in a new outfit her parents managed for this special occasion.
On the set at Lark, McKinley was introduced to Bo Brinkman, the film’s director. He was smitten with the girl who boasts an easy smile.
“He said, ‘I’m going to give you a special part.’ It was more than I would ever have asked for. He was so nice to let me do this,” McKinley said.
Becki said McKinley “absorbed” so much on the set that day.
“I saw a light in my kid’s eyes again,” Becki said.
McKinley and Becki, who was also a film extra since minors must be accompanied by a parent, agreed it was the most amazing thing to happen in the girl’s young life, so far.
“I learned more in that one day than I learn in school in a year,” McKinley said.
McKinley, who is the middle child in the family, with sisters ages 4 and 17, said the film has inspired her “to want to be a better person,” as she grows up in her loving home with her family, and critters, a cat S’Mores, and bunnies KitKat and Hershey.
McKinley isn’t sure what the future will hold for her as an actress, but this taste of Tinseltown has given her a boost upward in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.