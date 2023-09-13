New Oxford Borough Council members recently had winter on their minds.
In a unanimous vote, they awarded a contract for snow removal to T.J. Smith Truck and Excavating of New Oxford.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
New Oxford Borough Council members recently had winter on their minds.
In a unanimous vote, they awarded a contract for snow removal to T.J. Smith Truck and Excavating of New Oxford.
The company has handled the borough’s snow-removal needs for many years.
The price was up from last year. Rather than a total, the award set hourly rates for various services as needed.
The rate for snow removal with a pickup truck rose from $103 to $110, while applying anti-skid materials rose from $98 to $105 per hour.
The contract includes a minimum three-hour charge.
More seasonally, the council took a step toward buying a new riding lawnmower from Messick’s in Abbottstown at a cost of $10,757 minus a $1,050 trade-in value for the borough’s existing machine.
The trade-in cannot happen without a formal resolution, said attorney Harold Eastman.
Members directed him to prepare a resolution to be voted on during their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the borough building, 124 N. Peters St.
Also, the council rescheduled a workshop meeting on the 2024 budget for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the same location.
In addition, after publishing a request for proposals, the council updated professional service contracts for the borough’s retirement plan for non-uniformed employees.
Updates were needed to reflect technological changes that could give employees better access to information, Garrett Rohrbaugh of the Kampstra Wealth Management of Gettysburg told the council last month.
The contracts went to Matrix Trust Company and July Business Services.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.