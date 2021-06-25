Amanda Markle, environmental education manager at Strawberry Hill, holds a Madagascar hissing cockroach for children to look at during an animal ambassador program at the East Berlin Community Park on Thursday.
Amanda Markle, environmental education manager at Strawberry Hill, holds a Madagascar hissing cockroach for children to look at during an animal ambassador program at the East Berlin Community Park on Thursday.
While folks normally back away slowly when crossing paths with a skunk, the Strawberry Hill Animal Ambassador program encouraged youngsters to get a close up look at one named Ollie at the East Berlin Community Park on Thursday.
The Fairfield-based environmental education center uses its Animal Ambassador program to encourage the public to be good stewards of nature by creating personal connections with native species. Strawberry Hill rotates among six different animal ambassadors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.