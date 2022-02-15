A driver suffered “life-threatening injuries” Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234), according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The driver was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash shortly before 5 p.m. near Stoney Point Road, said police.
The driver was transported to WellSpan York Hospital from the scene approximately one mile southeast of Route 234’s intersection with Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94), police said.
A WellFlight medical helicopter was dispatched along with Community Life Team ambulance personnel, Northeast Adams and United Hook and Ladder firefighters, and state and Reading Township police, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
A similar crash occurred in the same area of East Berlin Road almost exactly a week earlier, when United and Northeast firefighters collaborated to free a person from an overturned vehicle. That crash occurred at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 2200 block of East Berlin.
