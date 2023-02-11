Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is “always moved” when he visits Gettysburg, he said Friday as the first-ever film festival dedicated to his work began at the Majestic Theater.
There is “no more important town in the country,” and it is vital to “remember what happened here,” said Burns, whose 42 documentaries include the blockbuster 1990 Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) series, “The Civil War.”
Not only was the battle in 1863 “the true turning point without doubt” of the Civil War, but President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address a few months later was “arguably the Declaration of Independence 2.0,” he said.
Burns’ relationship with Gettysburg is “emotional,” and the borough has been entwined with his personal and professional life, he said.
He recounted visiting the former Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center near Steinwehr Avenue a few months after “The Civil War” aired. He recalled the park’s then-superintendent picking up a discarded Popsicle stick and saying “it’s all your fault,” referring to a massive increase in park visitation.
Gettysburg makes Burns feel “at home,” he said, recalling the early breakfasts he and colleagues ate at the Lincoln Diner to beat the crowds as live-action parts of the Civil War documentary were shot here.
The downtown diner is across Carlisle Street from the Gettysburg College-owned theater, where 21 events totaling some 35 hours of programming were planned this weekend.
During a media session in the venue’s lobby, Burns praised “the majestic, Majestic Theater,” saying “it’s so great you have to name it twice.”
He said he was looking forward to presenting the series’ episode dealing with Gettysburg at the Majestic Friday night. A showing of “The Universe of Battle” on the big screen was to be followed by a conversation with Burns moderated by Festival Director Jake Boritt, himself a filmmaker.
Numerous other events are planned during the three-day festival, from showings of every Civil War series episode, to viewings and discussions centering on other works by Burns, such as his documentaries about the Vietnam War, country music, and “The Central Park Five,” who were falsely accused of raping a woman in New York City. Information is at www.gettysburgmajestic.org/ken-burns.
Burns knew he wanted to make a documentary about the Civil War when he finished reading “The Killer Angels,” Michael Shaara’s novel about the Battle of Gettysburg, on Christmas Day in 1984.
“I know what I’m going to do next,” he recalled saying.
Asked about Gettysburg stories he had to leave out of the documentary, Burns likened filmmaking to sculpture, in which material is removed from a stone to reveal the figure inside. However, he said, the pieces left on the floor would not form a second statue.
Burns’ various topics “chose me” rather than the other way around, he said.
His work is “animated by good stories,” he said, pointing out that history is a welcoming word that begins with “hi” and ends with “story.”
He said he could no more pick a favorite film than a parent can choose a favorite child.
Various people have praised each of his films as his best, but Burns hopes he is always improving as a filmmaker.
He said he wouldn’t change a thing in his first documentary, 1981’s “Brooklyn Bridge,” which chronicles its construction in New York City though some aspects now plainly reflect the time when the film was made and who he was then.
Not one of his topics was “chosen because of a marketing decision,” Burns said.
His filmmaking has gone “where my heart goes” because he has worked throughout his career with PBS, Burns said.
Because PBS is nonprofit, Burns said he has had the freedom to make all of his films “director’s cuts.”
Burns said each of his films addresses the question that gave the festival its name, “Who Are We?: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns.”
He said his projects seek to answer the question “Who are the strong, complicated people who call themselves Americans?”
Burns is now working on a film about the American Revolution, but “if I were given a thousand years to live, I wouldn’t run out of topics” within American history, he said.
The American Revolution film is an interesting challenge because there are, of course, no photographs or newsreels from that era, Burns said. The project is in the “blind assembly” phase, in which narration and other elements are assembled in such a way that editors can begin to insert paintings, maps, and live cinematography, he said.
A camera moving over photos and other still images has been a hallmark of Burns’ work and an important part of a “small and handmade” process that has been “prolific” without resulting in an “industrial feel,” he said.
Burns praised the fact that many festival events involve various collaborators in his creative process. He likened his role in filmmaking to being the conductor of an orchestra.
Planned events this weekend included an address to Gettysburg College students about filmmaking, protest, and activism.
“We’ve got a powerful medium” in film, and it is important to use it to address “larger values,” Burns said.
