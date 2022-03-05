Gettysburg has a new ice cream man, but he is familiar with the business.
Marc McLean recently purchased Mr. G’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream from the store’s namesake, Mike Gladfelter. Customers of the popular Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, attraction will not notice much of a difference, unless they are looking for Gladfelter.
“We are not recreating anything. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” McLean, a Fairfield Area High School social studies teacher, said.
McLean’s mother, Tessa Bardo, owned Sunset Ice Cream on Steinwehr Avenue for 20 years. Sunset is not reopening this year because Bardo, like Gladfelter, needed a break.
“We have experience, just not quite to this level,” McLean said.
Mr. G’s is well-known for its handmade ice cream. Gladfelter’s head ice cream makers, Donna Ness and Michelle Farrell, are staying with the business. Ness has been with Gladfelter since he opened his first store on York Road.
Gladfelter said he began thinking about selling Mr. G’s last year, which was “his best year ever.” He entered the ice cream business in 1997 after a career in sales.
“With the challenges of the past couple of years, I had it in the back of my mind that if I could put it together I would consider selling,” he said.
Gladfelter wanted to find a local family who would continue the spirit of Mr. G’s and he believes the McCleans were a perfect fit.
“I feel that I handed it off to the right people. They are a great local family and I couldn’t be more excited about the people who bought it,” Gladfelter said.
Mr. G’s opened Friday, and McClean is not sure what to expect of his new challenge.
“The volume is going to be a shock to us, but exciting,” he said.
