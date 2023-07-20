Colonial Career and Technology Center at New Oxford High School is getting a new greenhouse.
Construction of the greenhouse began last week with the pouring of concrete, but the greenhouse at Conewago Valley School District has been in development for about two years, said Drew Little, Colonial Career and Technology Center principal.
When complete, the greenhouse will measure 24-by-96-feet, he said.
“This has been a long plan,” Little said said. “It’s been a two year process, but just this summer it’s starting to take shape. We are hopeful to have it ready for the start of the school year.”
While there’s been many opportunities with mechanical-based agriculture, the greenhouse will bring more exposure to agricultural sciences, said Shawn Myers, Applied Technology Department.
“The greenhouse helps to appeal to a new group of students to draw into the agricultural program,” he said.
The program focuses on the production of crops, ornamentals, botany, landscape and design work, said Kristyn Cales, agriculture teacher at New Oxford High School.
“The greenhouse is going to allow us to do traditional growing and hydroponics, which is a system of growing plants without soil, just water and nutrients-based,” she said.
A variety of herbs, vegetable starts and perennials will be grown in the greenhouse, Cales said.
Classes that will utilize the greenhouse are Horticulture I, Horticulture II, Greenhouse Management and Floral Design, Cales said.
The goal is to establish the program, and begin to develop a business plan with the ability to sell the plants, said Matthew Muller, director of safety and communications.
The construction of the greenhouse has been a collaboration among construction company Lobar Incorporate, Miller Chemicals, and Huber Foundation, which have contributed funds to the project.
“The Huber Foundation awarded us a grant to help build the greenhouse. We’re very thankful for that partnership,” Little said.
Mark Dellinger, owner of Dellinger Horticulture and former graduate of New Oxford High School, donated the greenhouse.
“We’re very fortunate to work with Mark,” said Muller.
The opening of the greenhouse will hopefully pique the interests of students interested in horticulture, Muller said.
“We want to open up doors and pathways for our students, and have as many different applications for our students,” he said. “This is something we wanted for a while.”
