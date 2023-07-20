Concrete poured at greenhouse
Workers recently poured concrete for the new greenhouse being constructed next to the tennis courts at the New Oxford High School. The 24-by-96-foot greenhouse is expected to be ready by the beginning of the school year. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Colonial Career and Technology Center at New Oxford High School is getting a new greenhouse.

Construction of the greenhouse began last week with the pouring of concrete, but the greenhouse at Conewago Valley School District has been in development for about two years, said Drew Little, Colonial Career and Technology Center principal.

