A Hanover man is accused of trying to rob a bank in Littlestown from the drive-through lane.
Rodney Warner, 58, charged with a felony count of robbery, was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post cash bail of $5,000, according to a magisterial docket.
Littlestown police responded to an alarm about 10:38 a.m. March 14 at PNC Bank, 400 W. King St., according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Littlestown Detective James Spielman and Officer Anthony Gilberto.
A bank teller claimed a white pickup truck pulled into a drive-through lane and the driver sent in a note in the pneumatic tube system, according to the affidavit.
The note read “This is a hold up and I need cash $$$$$$. ADHD medical condition. You have 4 seconds to give $$$$,” according to the affidavit.
The teller took “bait money” from its location, which triggered the first alarm, but did not send the cash back by way of the pneumatic tube, while another teller hit a second panic button, and the branch manager locked the building’s doors, according to the affidavit.
The truck left, after which police searched the area but did not find it, according to the affidavit.
A PNC security person emailed still photos to police, which showed the driver as a short-haired, middle-aged white man wearing a light-colored hoodie and white sunglasses in a Ford F-150 SuperCrew, according to the affidavit.
The photos also provided a partial license plate number, which allegedly led to a 2013 Ford registered to Warner at a New Oxford address where the residence proved to be empty, according to the affidavit.
Police found photos of Warner in a law enforcement database and of the truck on his personal Facebook page, which allegedly indicated his residence was in Hanover, according to the affidavit. A Facebook photo of Warner allegedly showed him wearing white sunglasses, according to the affidavit.
“Within a few hours” of the robbery attempt, Littlestown police secured a warrant for Warner’s arrest, according to the department’s Facebook page.
On Tuesday morning, he was arrested in West Manheim Township, York County, with the assistance of the West Manheim and Penn township police departments, according to Littlestown’s Facebook page. The townships are near the Borough of Hanover.
