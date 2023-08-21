The Gettysburg High School girls’ tennis team remains without a coach when Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board Monday failed to take action on whether to renew the contract for the position.

Prior to an extended public comment period, board Vice President Michael Dickerson asked for a motion to remove David Yates from consideration for human resources recommendations for a coaching position based on advice from the school solicitor and after discussing it with administration.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.