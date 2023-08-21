The Gettysburg High School girls’ tennis team remains without a coach when Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board Monday failed to take action on whether to renew the contract for the position.
Prior to an extended public comment period, board Vice President Michael Dickerson asked for a motion to remove David Yates from consideration for human resources recommendations for a coaching position based on advice from the school solicitor and after discussing it with administration.
In a 6-2 vote, school board members AmyBeth Hodges and Timon Linn voted against removing Yates from the agenda. School board President Kenneth Hassinger was absent from the meeting due to a family emergency, according to Dickerson.
“Due to the amount of public interest, we need more time to evaluate and consider all aspects,” Dickerson said after the meeting. “This is an important decision we are not going to rush into.”
Dickerson could not say if Yates’ contract renewal will be up for a vote at the Sept. 5 board meeting.
Yates’ name was among other human resource recommendations set for seemingly routine approvals, specifically under employment of fall coaching contracts as the high school girls’ tennis coach at a salary of $2,682.
On the district website, the girls’ tennis coach is listed as Sasha Yates. Yates said she identifies as a transwoman.
“I guess we are still in limbo, and my kids still don’t have a tennis coach,” Yates said Monday after the meeting. “I just want this to be over, so there is closure so my kids can move on and have a tennis season.”
The first competitive match of the season is today, Tuesday, for the girls’ tennis team, against Spring Grove at GASD, Yates said.
After consulting with counsel, Yates said she might attend the game as a member of the public and tennis fan.
She wants her team to know, “This is not my choice. This is not my doing. I have not abandoned you.”
The tennis team is currently being coached “by a mixture” of athletic staff and high school administrators, district officials said.
During public comment Monday, community members alleged Yates previously changed in the girls’ locker room and was in the female student restroom in April.
Yates confirmed the two incidents occurred, but not in the way that has been previously reported.
Yates provided a letter purportedly signed by Gettysburg Area High School Principal Jeremy Lusk. According to the letter, Yates met with Casey Thurston, GASD athletic director, on Sept. 15, 2022 to discuss concerns brought up by students and parents.
Thurston allegedly told Yates on Sept. 2, 2022 that she “should not be changing (your clothing) amongst students in the locker room,” the letter reads.
“I was changing my top in a secluded area away from others. I did not get down to my bra and panties as they suggested,” Yates said.
Yates allegedly “apologized” at the time and “agreed this is not acceptable practice for a coach,” according to the letter.
The letter also alleges the coach asked student athletes about some female issues, but during that meeting, Yates said she “did not recall such comments/questions” and “agreed it would be inappropriate to engage in such conversations with students/athletes.”
Yates said there was “a letter of concern” entered into her human resources file, “but no further action was deemed necessary at that time.”
Yates claimed there is federal law that she can use any bathroom.
“If there was a district-wide rule no adult can use a student restroom, I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” Yates said. “However, when you single out ‘Sasha’ as the only adult who cannot use a student restroom, that is when you have a problem because that is discrimination.”
District officials did not respond as to whether there is an existing policy that prohibits all district staff, including coaches, from using student restrooms.
With the bathroom incident, there was no official action from the district, according to Yates.
“There was a conversation,” Yates said. “Nothing was put in writing.”
The result of the “unofficial chat” was that she decided “not to fight that particular issue,” said Yates.
“I accepted the compromise of the school administration issuing me a key to a private single occupancy changing room that is used for sports officials,” Yates said. “I did this to show that I can be reasonable and that it is not about me, but it is about what is in the best interests of the student athletes.”
The letter notes that “any violations of professional boundaries in the future could result in disciplinary action, including termination of your coaching contract.”
Earlier this month, the GASD board ended in a 3-3 tie vote with Dickerson abstaining during a vote to not renew Yates’ contract. School board members Ryan Morris and AmyBeth Hodges were absent from the Aug. 7 meeting.
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
The GASD Board meeting was moved to the Gettysburg Area Middle School auditorium Monday due to “a larger than normal attendance,” according to officials.
Nearly 30 people spoke out at the meeting, including players from the tennis teams, parents, former students, and concerned community members.
Yates, who did not want to comment on the meeting itself, described the outpouring of support as “a tsunami.”
“I am completely overwhelmed with how the community is coming out and supporting me,” Yates said.
This is a developing story. More information will be included in the Wednesday edition of the Gettysburg Times.
