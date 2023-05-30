Memorial Day is about memories.
Keynote speaker Pete Lindquist, a retired U.S. Army colonel, spoke about memories Saturday afternoon at the annual Wenksville Memorial Day observance, where some 200 spectators gathered to pay homage to American patriots.
Nine dozen veterans call the Wenksville Cemetery their final resting place.
“There are many reasons why we’re gathered here this afternoon,” said Lindquist. “For me, it’s the memories of those lost before a full life could be lived – a time to reflect and remember fellow comrades who gave their all to their great country.”
“For me,” continued Lindquist, “these ‘warriors in arms’ heroes, if you will, had a positive impact on my life because of their teachings, their strong characters, their unwavering support of and ultimate sacrifice to the United States of America.”
There are 108 fallen heroes buried in Wenksville, spanning seven conflicts from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War. The grounds are located in the shadow of Bear Mountain, adjacent to a pair of churches representing the Methodist and Lutheran denominations.
“These markers in this sacred place bring to mind memories and stories that form the foundation of your history that – in many cases – highlight a dedication to a cause that is truly bigger than self,” said Lindquist.
“This ceremony provides us the opportunity to thank them for their dedicated service to the United States of America, and to remember their part in making the USA the great nation that it is today,” he said.
The names of deceased veterans were read aloud, as youth and adults placed flowers at gravesites and a church bell sounded throughout the mountainside.
Local dignitaries included Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark, who placed a ceremonial vase of flowers at the cemetery flagpole in remembrance of the unknown soldier, followed by a salute.
Clark also presented a vase of red, white and blue flowers to all veterans in attendance, as well as spouses representing the deceased.
Local students Kara Mentzer and Jillian Lookingbill participated in the program, with Mentzer reading “In Flanders Field” and Lookingbill reciting the Gettysburg Address. Additionally, local pupil Lance McKain was recognized as the winner of the yearly pin contest.
The Legion Ritual was performed by the American Legion Post 262 of Biglerville.
“This is a time we pay homage to all that didn’t go home,” said Acting American Legion Post 262 Commander Rick Pelc.
Methodist Church Pastor Terry Brosius offered the invocation and Lutheran Church Pastor Susan Scott tendered the benediction.
Patriotic music was performed by the Apple Core Band, as well as Rick, Josie and Sue Pelc. Program co-host Carol Rex helped preside over the ceremony.
Lindquist pointed out that the Wenksville ceremony dates back to 1945, and is a “most fitting way to keep these veteran heroes in our hearts and minds.”
Born in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1946, Lindquist entered the Air Force in 1968. During his service, which included the Vietnam War, he flew 500 combat hours and more than 4,000 hours overall as a command pilot.
His military decorations include the Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters and Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters.
After his retirement from the Air Force in 1996, he worked with a dedicated group of individuals to build the national Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C. Later, he served as its first managing director.
Lindquist recited lyrics from Lee Greenwood’s popular musical ballad “God Bless the USA” in remembrance of all war companions that gave the last full measure of devotion. He recalled his friends Warrant Officer Glenn Hopes and First Lt. Charles Kollenberg, noting that while neither made it home, neither will be forgotten.
“On Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who gave their lives in the service of America, in the service of freedom and in the service of justice,” said Lindquist, referencing a proclamation by President Joe Biden.
“They made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our Constitution and our democracy,” he continued. “We are free because they were brave, and we live by the light of the flame of liberty they kept burning. They are all heroes, and our nation is forever grateful.”
Previous program speakers include Ret. Army Col. Bill Hewitt, a former member of the Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors, who attended Saturday’s ceremony.
Others include Clark; Sgt. Ben Jones, U.S. Army Retired, Purple Heart Recipient; Adams County Controller John Phillips; Vietnam War veteran Daryl Rinehart; Adams County Sheriff James Muller; Ret. Army Col. Neal Delisanti – the former Cumberland County Veterans Affairs Director – and Congressman Scott Perry, among others.
