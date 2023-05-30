Pete Lindquist

Pete Lindquist, retired U.S. Army colonel, was the guest speaker Saturday in Wenksville. The accomplished command pilot logged over 4,000 flying hours and 500 combat hours in southeast Asia. (Scot A. Pitzer/Gettysburg Times)

Memorial Day is about memories.

Keynote speaker Pete Lindquist, a retired U.S. Army colonel, spoke about memories Saturday afternoon at the annual Wenksville Memorial Day observance, where some 200 spectators gathered to pay homage to American patriots.

 

