Hamiltonban Township Community Park will use grant funds to build a parking lot. The lot is part of the park’s third stage, which also includes a water source for the pavilion and restroom station, a pergola, pickleball/basketball court, signage, covered restroom station and expansion of the walking trail.
Hamiltonban Township Community Park will use grant funds to build a parking lot. The lot is part of the park’s third stage, which also includes a water source for the pavilion and restroom station, a pergola, pickleball/basketball court, signage, covered restroom station and expansion of the walking trail.
The Adams County commissioners gave local parks a boost on Wednesday.
The board unanimously approved a total of $106,815.10 in Parks, Recreation & Green Space Grants. Funding for the grants comes from Marcellus Shale drilling impact fees. The state mandates the county uses the funds for public parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.