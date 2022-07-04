Storm water and line breaks occupied Littlestown Borough Council during Tuesday’s meeting.
Chris Clark, a 30-year excavation worker, raised concern over a developing “swamp” at a Lexington Street residence.
Clark, working at the property for people new to the area having relocated from out-of-state, requested permission to install a drainage system. This would redirect the sump pump’s discharge away from the backyard towards the street, he said.
“Any pipes would be flush to the curb,” Clark assured the council.
Almost immediately after Clark’s detailed plea, borough Manager Charles Kellar, who is also the police chief, said, “I know it violates the ordinance.”
The main concern is excess water potentially spilling out into the street, according to council member James Long.
Clark claimed any such discharge would be minimal.
“Typically, we don’t allow discharge into the streets,” Long said.
Council President Craig Rosendale declared the council would not rule on waiving Section 365-12 of the borough code until they met with engineers to try resolve the problem for the new residents.
“By next meeting, we’ll try to have a decision,” said Rosendale.
“We’re just trying to alleviate any problems so (the residents) can have a fully functional yard,” Clark said.
Broken lines
There have been five water line breaks since the last borough meeting, Kellar told council.
“It’s been a challenging couple of weeks,” he said.
Kellar stressed the importance of finding a licensed professional to quell the issue, in order to replace any lost water with clean, sanitary water. The problem in hiring one immediately is the availability of finding a licensed operator to take on the job, he said.
A 10-inch main line break behind the Littlestown Area School District’s bus depot required valve repairs along with a connecting coupler underneath Firehouse Restaurant, he said.
Repair costs for each were around $7,000. The other repairs needed, a fire hydrant line on Maple Avenue, and breaks on Cemetery Street and Glenwyn Drive will cost “in the thousands,” said Kellar.
“We’re gonna have to have a conversation about what we’re going to do. It’s a seven day operation,” he said.
Burn pits
A recent fire pit ordinance proposal was discussed, with a couple clarifications to the draft being suggested.
Long suggested guidelines for burn pit dimensions and more specifications on non-burnable materials.
An audience member suggested residents should be required to keep any fire or burn pits in their backyards, meeting no pushback from council members. All were in agreement that pits need to be in the “rear of the dwelling,” said Rosendale.
In other business:
• A request for a $25,000 contribution to a historical society was denied by all council members. Littlestown Area Historical Society was a preferred recipient in such a scenario, to “keep the money in town,” said Kellar.
• Mayor James Elise said $245 was collected in fines and permits from May 18 to June 2.
• Council voted 7-0 to hike the wages of its water and sewer maintenance assistants from $20 to $23 an hour.
The next borough council meeting will be held July 12 at 6:30 p.m.
