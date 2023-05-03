A new hidden hangout is opening in Gettysburg this week.
Craig and Lisa Lambert, co-owners of The Gettysburger Company, have partnered with Mike Gladfelter, the former owner of Mr. G’s Ice Cream for 20 years, to create an outdoor, relaxing option for food and beverages.
The Hideout combines an outdoor bar, run by Craig and Lisa, with a permanent food truck, Mr. G’s Roadhouse, operated by Gladfelter. It is located behind and shares the same address of The Gettysburger Company, 35 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg.
The outdoor bar opens Thursday at 4 p.m. with Mr. G’s Roadhouse opening May 8, according to Craig.
People can access the hidden space through The Gettysburger or Racehorse Alley, Craig said.
The Hideout will have cocktails, draft beer, and blender and soft drinks, while the food truck’s offerings include wings, regular hand-cut fries or “loaded anyway you want,” steak bites, Jamaican jerk chicken, and quesadillas.
The food truck with creations by chef Karl Held will have gluten-free options as well, Gladfelter said.
“We will be expanding the menu as time goes on,” he said.
The Hideout’s hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Friday to Monday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday and Thursday, and closed on Wednesday, according to Craig.
Gladfelter said Mr. G’s Roadhouse will serve food until midnight.
The Hideout will operate separately from the other establishment inside, but Craig and Lisa wanted to provide a space for people waiting for a table at the Gettysburger.
“Our real reason for doing it is we get a lot of overflow for The Gettysburger capacity wise,” Craig added. “We are turning customers away.”
The idea evolved into having a permanent food truck run by Gladfelter to offer another dining experience, Craig said.
The space, which took about a year with planning and construction, includes seating for approximately 50 people, plenty of standing room, and an open-air pool table for entertainment, according to Craig.
Craig said it originally was an entire house with the kitchen and dining room completely gutted and redone for the outdoor bar area.
The goal is to run a nine-month operation with some additional plans for shelter and heating in the future, according to Craig.
As the months went by after retiring from Mr. G’s Ice Cream, Gladfelter began to miss having his own business, which led to this opportunity.
“I’m very happy to see it continuing on,” Gladfelter said of the ice cream shop. “The new owners are doing a great job.”
